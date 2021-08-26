https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/u-s-military-commander-we-are-relying-on-the-taliban-for-protection/

‘We are relying on the Taliban for protection.’

And Trump was impeached for a phone call.

Impeachment talk heats up…

I submitted Articles of Impeachment last Friday. Are we ready yet? Call 202-224-3121 and request your Representative to let them know.#ImpeachBiden pic.twitter.com/tAbsJoKcNJ — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 26, 2021

If President Trump can be impeached over a phone call, then the time has come to IMPEACH Biden for gross negligence in Afghanistan. Americans deserve better. We deserve better than someone who willfully IGNORES the WORST crisis in decades. — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) August 26, 2021

Trump had a call with the Ukrainian President — IMPEACH! Joe Biden gave terrorists a list of American citizens to kill — *crickets* https://t.co/5UAEBesbZx — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 26, 2021

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Antony Blinken, Lloyd Austin and General Milley should all resign or face impeachment and removal from office. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 26, 2021

Biden must resign, be removed by his cabinet, or be impeached. His incompetence caused the death and injury of brave Marines. He can longer be tolerated. Full statement below ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/6RCIkOS2jy — Brian Babin (@RepBrianBabin) August 26, 2021

The Biden administration and US officials gave the Taliban the list of names of Americans & Afghan allies. A kill list. They call the Taliban “our Afghan partners.” They are NOT our partners, they’re terrorists.@GOPLeader when will we impeach?https://t.co/9lUDO8i7Mo — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 26, 2021

My further statement on Joe Biden’s abject failure in Afghanistan that is costing American lives by the hour pic.twitter.com/KaHVMYbKTe — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) August 26, 2021

Until today, the last US soldiers to die in combat in Afghanistan were on February 8, 2020. — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 26, 2021

The United States today suffered the biggest military loss of life in over a decade. President Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal is costing American lives, and emboldening America’s enemies. There is no plan, no strategy, and no leadership from the White House. — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) August 26, 2021

Now 13 soldiers have died…

BREAKING: CBS News has learned an additional U.S. service member has died, bringing the total to 13 after the attack near Kabul airport. pic.twitter.com/WFToa0juJH — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) August 26, 2021

Biden: “I bear responsibility for fundamentally all that’s happened of late.” pic.twitter.com/LfyVckPWAw — Axios (@axios) August 26, 2021

Americans need to know: The Biden administration has failed you at every level. Everyone involved left tens of thousands Americans behind to be the Taliban’s hostages. Every single one, especially Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, should resign. Immediately. pic.twitter.com/ig6xu1xHzx — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) August 24, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

