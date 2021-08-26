https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/08/mark-sircus/medical-monsters-on-the-loose/

Don’t we have enough ways to cause death or kill people? So what kind of people are busy adding new ways of killing others? And will they someday pay the ultimate price? In his new book, Robert Kennedy fingers Dr. Anthony Fauci as perhaps the most successful mass murderer in history, the “principal architect of “agency capture” — “the subversion of democracy by a drug industry that manipulates regulators like sock puppets.” Not only has Fauci pushed the wrong potentially disastrous pandemic solution, he has also blocked the right ones.

It is bad enough that the vaccines are causing over 50,000 deaths according to vaccine reporting systems in America, the European Union, England, and Scotland, which all have official vaccine reporting systems. Many think those numbers are underreported and are 5 to 10 times higher. Do you know that there are people who do not care, even a little, how many people are being killed (murdered) by vaccines? Fauci is one of them.

The June 2021 edition of the International Journal of Infectious Diseases is entitled, “The first case of postmortem study in a patient vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2.” The most concerning part of their study was that tests found SARS-CoV-2 in nearly every organ tested, including the man’s brain, lungs, trachea, kidney, and heart. In short, his whole body was overrun with high loads of vaccine-induced spike proteins or viral RNA. The man’s body was overrun with vaccine-induced spike proteins.

New Ways To Cause Death

The death count from the pandemic will continue to go up, and not the least of the reasons is the firing of doctors and nurses because they refuse to take an experimental lethal genetic changing injection. There is a significant chance of a significant shortage of nurses starting on October 1, former New York Times journalist Alex Berenson has reported, because they are quitting their jobs rather than take experimental coronavirus vaccines.

October 1 is the proposed deadline for mandatory vaccinations for staff in many hospitals, Berenson said, and the situation is so severe that he warned, “if you need to get sick, do it before the mandates hit October 1.”

A cardiologist who treated a child suffering from myocarditis – an inflammation of the heart muscle – after getting vaccinated against the coronavirus (COVID-19) told the child’s mother that “no case of myocarditis is mild.”

The 150 nurses and other hospital workers at Houston Methodist Hospital who were fired for refusing to receive one of the experimental COVID vaccines were apparently regarded by administrators as disposable.

But two months later, the hospital is one of several in the area experiencing a severe shortage of medical personnel as media report local hospitals have reached a “breaking point” because of a flood of COVID-19 cases, noted the Foundation for Economic Education .

How many people have died since the pandemic began because they were afraid to go to the hospital or because cancer tests were not available? How many people have been killed because of masks that diminish oxygen and increase CO2? How many have died because of being locked down (sun and vitamin D deprivation) or socially distanced? We do know without a doubt that suicides have increased dramatically because of these public policies. Is it murder?

Fearmongering from journalists, scientists,

and politicians did more harm than the virus.

We know mental and emotional health has suffered, but to the people who do not count the mounting vaccine deaths as a concern, nothing matters but promoting vaccines even if informed consent and the Nuremberg Code are ignored.

How many eventually will die because of blood shortages? The vaccinated can no longer donate blood! How many will die from alterations to their blood after being vaccinated? It is not just the trillions of spike proteins but the stacking of red blood cells, which cuts down on oxygen delivery.

How many died because governments, the press, and social media have been denying early treatment of COVID with substances like Ivermectin? We should never forget that Dr. Fauci led the crusade to suppress functional remedies like Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, which could have avoided 80% of the deaths and hospitalizations from COVID and ended the pandemic overnight.

And they are still at it. On August 21, we read that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is urging people to stop taking veterinary drugs to treat or prevent Covid-19 after receiving multiple reports of patients who have been hospitalized after “self-medicating with ivermectin intended for horses,” according to the federal agency.

“You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it,” the FDA tweeted from its official account on Saturday, alongside a consumer update detailing why the drug can be unsafe for humans. When they give full approval this week, the FDA will prove for all time that they are the most devastating terrorist organization in the world, along with the CDC.

They are getting desperate to sell unwanted COVID vaccines. Millions anxiously wonder about the latent effects of those jabs as almost 40,000 are reported dead, and millions of adverse reactions to the vaccines are officially registered. The FDA is expected to fully approve the COVID Pfizer shot this week without public discussion, without transparency.

The agency does not mind maiming and killing Americans. The FDA is fully aware that vaccination does not protect but causes health injuries and deaths and spreads the virus.

“Billions of people injected with we know not what. The immorality of such a mass inoculation of an untested and unapproved experimental vaccine is a charge that the corrupt public health authorities intend to escape by granting the still untested vaccines full approval not only before the required tests are conducted but in the face of the vaccine’s failure. The illegitimate, corrupt President of the United States is serving as a hired voice both for pharmaceutical profits and a secret agenda,” writes Paul Craig Roberts.

Roberts, in another essay, writes, “The entire big money vaccination campaign is based on the lie that there are no cures. The asserted absence of cures is the only reason for the emergency use of an untested and unapproved experimental vaccine. The use of HCQ and Ivermectin has been prevented by protocols established by NIH, CDC, and WHO.”

Kennedy writes, “How can we possibly count the suffering and the deaths from a man who has “failed dismally over his 50-year career with the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to address the cause, to prevent or cure the exploding epidemics of allergies and chronic disease that Congress charged him with curtailing. The chronic disease pandemic is his enduring legacy. Those ailments now debilitate 54% of American children compared to 6% when he joined NIAD.”

“Dr. Fauci and his band of pharma and Silicon Valley profiteers — working with corrupted politicians, captured federal agencies, and the bought and brain-dead mainstream media — have used the COVID pandemic to mint billions from vaccines and other profitable medicines. His disastrous mismanagement ran up one of the biggest COVID death counts among all nations.”

Dr. Vanden Bossche, who has a Ph.D. degree in Virology from the University of Hohenheim, Germany, says, “Every person out there who is ‘partially’ or ‘fully’ vaccinated is a walking disease incubation system that puts everyone else at risk of contracting a deadly, vaccine-caused ‘variant’ that could kill them. The ‘vaccinated’ are walking murderers spreading disease to others. Getting injected for the Fauci Flu is not only foolish; it is also a form of murder in that unvaccinated people are now at risk of contracting the deadly diseases being manufactured inside the bodies of the vaccinated. If Trump had never introduced the vaccine in the first place, the pandemic would have fizzled out long ago. Since his vaccines continue to be pushed … however, the ‘Delta’ variant is spreading like wildfire, soon to be followed by other ‘variants’ as we enter the fall season.”

Dr. Luc Montagnier, a French virologist and recipient of the 2008 Nobel Prize in Medicine, refers to the mass vaccine program as an “unacceptable mistake” and are a “scientific error as well as a medical error.” He asserts that “The history books will show that…it is the vaccination that is creating the variants.” In other words: “There are antibodies, created by the vaccine,” forcing the virus to “find another solution” or die. “This is where the variants are created. It is the variants that “are a production and result from the vaccination.”

None of the World’s Worst People are in Prison

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts contends, “They are withholding cures from people so they can continue the vaccine profits. This is grounds for arrest and indictment of every one of them: Fauci, the Head of the FDA, the Head of the CDC, and everybody involved. This is legitimate evidence for arresting them, indicting them, and putting them on trial. They killed people for vaccine profits by withholding cures. The deaths from Covid, but they would not let them use HCQ, Ivermectin, and now they are blocking a cure from Eli Lilly. This, I think, is the only case we need to make. We have proof they withheld treatment. We know that. It’s not speculative and not a theory. It is an absolute known fact. They withheld treatment, and they are continuing to withhold treatment so they can sell a vaccine.”

Conclusion

At least a hundred million people in America love and trust a human beast. And at least a hundred million see Fauci for what he is. He is slick, and like many other doctors, can gain trust when it is not deserved.

We’ve all heard about the atrocities committed by doctors during the Nazi regime. These terrible deeds tend to be largely personified by Josef “Angel of Death” Mengele and a handful of other, lesser-known Third Reich physicians, such as Erwin Ding-Schuler. In addition, however, there is a whole host of virtually unknown Nazi doctors who committed unspeakable crimes against humanity throughout World War II and the events leading up to it.

Fauci will be remembered in time as the worst human being ever to walk our planet, along with Bill Gates, competing with the worst monsters of history. They can say anything they want, but their actions speak louder than their words. History will not be kind to them, and neither should we. The Gates Foundation is a significant investor in Pfizer.

