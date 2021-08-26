https://noqreport.com/2021/08/26/is-this-why-we-keep-spending-trillions-we-dont-have/

Have you seen the U.S. National Debt Clock? It is a sobering image if you realize the burden we are putting on future generations. Does anyone believe in budgets anymore? It would seem that they do not in Washington. Consider this headline from CNBC – “House Democrats clear path toward passing $3.5 trillion budget bill and infrastructure plan after breaking stalemate.” Here’s a quote…

House Democrats forged ahead with President Joe Biden’s economic plans Tuesday after they broke a stalemate that threatened to unravel the party’s sprawling agenda.

In a 220-212 party-line vote, the chamber passed a $3.5 trillion budget resolution and advanced a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. The vote allows Democrats to write and approve a massive spending package without Republicans and puts the Senate-passed infrastructure plan on a path to final passage in the House.

The measure includes a nonbinding commitment to vote on the infrastructure bill by Sept. 27, which aims to appease nine centrist Democrats who pushed the House to consider the bipartisan plan before it took up the Democratic budget resolution.

So, if you’re like me, you have to ask what is in the $3.5 trillion budget resolution? Nation World News analyzed Bernie Sanders arguments on why the bill should be promoted. Key takeaways were that the government would be awarding citizenship to illegal immigrants, tuition-free college and the formation of a new bureaucracy – Civilian Climate Corps. To be more specific on that last point…

Sanders also proposed that Democrats create a “civilian climate corps,” which he said would give young people the opportunity to “get a fair salary and roll up their sleeves … in order to combat climate change.” ” Sanders implied that this “climate core” would help in an “extremely aggressive” transition away from fossil fuels, but he did not elaborate on what the group would help achieve this.

An interesting plan to say the least. What’s the bottom line?

With such an expensive price tag, and new tax rules notwithstanding, the national debt and deficit will climb as a result of the budget. As projected in the bill, the deficit will increase from $1.3 billion in 2022 to $1.8 trillion in 2031. Due to this deficit, the national debt will rise to $45 trillion by 2031.

As aggressive as this ambition is, there is much of it that can be debated as useful. However, consider the $1.2 trillion dollar infrastructure bill that is paired with it. It is the poster child of how to spend tax dollars wastefully. I talked about this in greater detail earlier this month. Here is just one example that I pointed out, a tweet citing how the infrastructure bill included upgrading the Amtrak train service in Canada. Canada. Sigh.

Upgraded Amtrak train service in……Canada. Speechless. pic.twitter.com/XwnvlK4F0B — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 2, 2021

Where does spending end and cost-cutting begin? Why do we keep fueling a highly potential economic disaster? I have two theories and neither is very appealing. One supposition is that politicians only care about maintaining power so they will promise and spend anything to remain there, regardless of the long-term consequences. The other thought is that we are spending trillions of dollars in order to destroy America and replace it with a communist state. Sound far-fetched? Hear me out before deciding.

Have you heard of the Cloward-Piven strategy? In a nutshell, it is a political strategy to overload the American public welfare system to the point that it creates a crisis and bankrupts the nation, leaving the country no choice but to adopt a communist agenda.

The blog Far Left Facts goes into much detail about the origins of the strategy and its socialist overtones. Here are some quotes.

In their 1966 article, Cloward and Piven charged that the ruling classes used welfare to weaken the poor; that by providing a social safety net, the rich doused the fires of rebellion. Poor people can advance only when “the rest of society is afraid of them,” Cloward told The New York Times on September 27, 1970. Rather than placating the poor with government hand-outs, wrote Cloward and Piven, activists should work to sabotage and destroy the welfare system. The authors also asserted that: (a) the collapse of the welfare state would ignite a political and financial crisis that would rock the country; (b) poor people would rise in revolt; and (c) only then would “the rest of society” accept their demands (sound familiar?).

Further down in the article it reads…

The Cloward-Piven article called for “cadres of aggressive organizers” to use “demonstrations to create a climate of militancy.” Then, the authors predicted, the following would happen:

Politicians, intimidated by threats of black violence, would appeal to the federal government for help.

Carefully orchestrated media campaigns, carried out by friendly, leftwing journalists, would float the idea of “a federal program of income redistribution” in the form of a guaranteed living income for all — working and non-working people alike.

Local officials would clutch at this idea like drowning men to a lifeline. They would apply pressure on Washington to implement it.

With every major city erupting into chaos, Washington would have to act.

The Cloward-Piven Strategy was an example of what are commonly called Trojan Horse initiatives — mass movements whose outward purpose seems to be providing material help to the downtrodden, but whose real objective is to draft poor people into service as revolutionary foot soldiers; to mobilize poor people en masse in an effort to overwhelm government agencies with a flood of demands beyond the capacity of those agencies to meet. Cloward and Piven calculated that the flood of demands which they were recommending would break the budget, jam the bureaucratic gears into gridlock, and bring the system crashing down. Fear, turmoil, violence and economic collapse would accompany such a breakdown — providing perfect conditions for fostering radical change. That was the theory.

In case you are curious, you can read the full article “The Weight of the Poor: A Strategy to End Poverty” online here. But, I digress. The article I referenced was from the 60’s. Let’s fast forward to the Presidency of Barack Obama. When Obama ran in 2008 on a platform to ‘fundamentally change America,’ nobody really knew what he meant or what such an idea would mean for certain freedoms. Yet many people believed in him and took that phrase as a positive thing. His detractors saw the opposite. They saw a strategy of forcing political change through orchestrated crisis and quite often, referred to it as a Cloward-Piven strategy. Here are a couple of examples.

Glenn Beck rants about Obama’s policies as a Cloward-Piven Strategy.

And another detractor on the Maegan Kelly show, citing the influx of immigrants at the border. (Hmm…)

Another instance of a Cloward-Piven strategy is the financial collapse of 2008, which can be traced back to government decisions. To quote The Blaze…

The Community Reinvestment Act of 1979 required banks to make loans in poor neighborhoods. Under pressure from the Clinton White House in 1999, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac lowered their credit standards on mortgages. Proposals by the Bush Administration to put Fannie and Freddie under closer supervision were opposed by Democrats in Congress.

Just in case I lost you in all that, this is the Cloward-Pevin strategy in a nutshell:

Overload and break the system

Have chaos ensue

Take control in chaos

Enact some sort of socialism/communism solution

Once you recognize this strategy, some things begin to make sense. A few examples.

Covid Pandemic

Immigration Crisis

Overload and break the system: No longer deporting illegal aliens

No longer deporting illegal aliens Have chaos ensue : Major surge at the southern border that cannot be contained

: Major surge at the southern border that cannot be contained Take control in chaos: Fly illegal aliens to Republican areas in order to affect the vote.

Fly illegal aliens to Republican areas in order to affect the vote. Enact some sort of socialism/communism solution: One party rule, forever, thanks to the grateful votes of illegals granted amnesty.

Afghanistan

Overload and break the system: Erratic withdrawal from Afghanistan

Erratic withdrawal from Afghanistan Have chaos ensue: Americans abandoned in a terrorist state.

Americans abandoned in a terrorist state. Take control in chaos: More spending needed to rescue our people and secure the area

More spending needed to rescue our people and secure the area Enact some sort of socialism/communism solution: Obscenely high taxes for patriotic reasons; extended stay in a country we were leaving after 20 years which financially benefits those in power.

Am I saying that the Cloward-Piven strategy was in full effect during the Obama-Biden administration? No.

Am I saying that the Cloward-Piven strategy was in full effect during the Biden-Harris administration? No.

I am only suggesting that if the goal of both administrations was to fundamentally change America into a socialist country then, following a Cloward-Pevin strategy would explain actions many find questionable. It most certainly would validate a popular expression repeated by Democratic leadership, “Don’t let a good crisis go to waste.”

The Dangers of Speaking the Truth Diminish If We Work Together

It’s becoming harder and harder for patriots to ignore the deep suppression of truth that’s happening in America today.

In all of my years in journalism, I have never received as many threats or been attacked by big companies like Google and Facebook as I have in 2021. I’d say that ever since we started covering widespread voter fraud, government-endorsed Pandemic Panic Theater, vaccine cover-ups, Critical Race Theory, and the various Neo-Marxist and Satanic agendas at play, I’ve been targeted more in months than the entirety of my life prior.

Speaking the truth is getting harder with so much censorship and suppression rampant. Prior to 2020, I was not a “conspiracy theorist” or an “anti-vaxxer,” but if there’s one thing the onslaught of exposed lies have taught us in the last 18 months, it’s that we cannot take what we’re told by the “arbiters of truth” at face value. There’s an agenda behind every message, a narrative driving every story, and a series of gigantic cover-ups designed to keep the masses in the dark.

This is why we’re building a network of news outlets that are willing to go against the narrative and expose the truth. We need help. We’re establishing strong partnerships with like-minded news outlets and courageous journalists. Even as Big Tech suppresses us, the honest messages they’re trying to quash are finding their way to the eyes and ears of patriots across the nation. With the help of new content partners like The Epoch Times and The Liberty Daily, we’re starting to see a real impact.

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

Some of our content is spread across all of these sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

I’ve said much of this before. From time to time I reframe this request for assistance by taking the most relevant message of the day and adjusting the story accordingly. We’ve discussed this network in previous articles. Now, it’s time to talk about help. First and foremost, we need financial assistance detailed below. But we could also use more writers who are willing to volunteer their thoughts for the sake of spreading the message. Those who are interested should contact me directly.

As far as money, we’re looking better than we have in the recent past, but we are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $2200-$7800 per month. May, 2021, for example, was amazing and we almost broke even. June, revenue was sluggish at best and we had to make up a big difference out of our pockets. But we’re not just trying to get out of the red. If and when we start getting enough contributions to expand, we will do just that. Very few get into journalism to try to get rich and we’re definitely not among those who do. Our success is driven by spreading the truth, profitable or not.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Time is short. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn





All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

