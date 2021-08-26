https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/isis-detonated-two-suicide-bombs-then-opened-fire/

BREAKING: Gen. McKenzie says ‘ISIS fighters’ detonated 2 suicide bombs at Kabul airport & Baron Hotel. The attack was followed by “ISIS gunmen who opened fire on civilians and military forces. At this time, we know that 12 US servicemembers have been killed in the attack.” pic.twitter.com/pNtaF8xf22 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 26, 2021

Gen. McKenzie says ‘ISIS fighters’ detonated 2 suicide bombs at Kabul airport and Baron Hotel.

The attack was followed by “ISIS gunmen who opened fire on civilians and military forces. At this time, we know that 12 US servicemembers have been killed in the attack.”

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the Kabul bombings, @charliecbs reports He says the many checkpoint that were in Kabul airport under the Afghan government’s control have been eliminated, opening the door for chaos: “You can’t depend on the Taliban to provide security” pic.twitter.com/kgIhAgFfBP — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 26, 2021

Possible 6th explosion just reported…

#Breaking:

video of a new explosion in Kabul near the airport, just moments ago according AFP and local news sources pic.twitter.com/WBXGkMxod3 — ZionWarrior (@ZionWarrior6) August 26, 2021

Horrific aftermath…

#GRAPHIC: Horrific aftermath following terror attack at the Kabul airport. pic.twitter.com/EYm7lN4Hdg — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) August 26, 2021

.@CKubeNBC: “Is there a concern about more suicide attacks and also about some of the steps that you may be taking to mitigate future attacks…With all of this, is there any discussion about sending any additional U.S. troops to Kabul airport for additional security measures?” pic.twitter.com/lZ1Yx8ai1q — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 26, 2021

At least 60 Afghans and 12 US military personnel are believed to have been killed in today’s twin blasts in Kabul. Islamic State has said on its Telegram account that it was behind the attack, which took place outside the city’s airport. Latest: https://t.co/uAWmSLGtBe pic.twitter.com/7nNt19SBNu — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 26, 2021

BREAKING: Pentagon updates on explosions near Kabul airport: – 12 U.S. service members killed

– 15 U.S. service members injured

– “A number” of Afghan civilians killed, injured

– Suicide bombers “assessed to be ISIS fighters” More: https://t.co/YpIc4nkYvT pic.twitter.com/IfibifUfS6 — ABC News (@ABC) August 26, 2021

