https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/isis-detonated-two-suicide-bombs-then-opened-fire/

Gen. McKenzie says ‘ISIS fighters’ detonated 2 suicide bombs at Kabul airport and Baron Hotel.

The attack was followed by “ISIS gunmen who opened fire on civilians and military forces. At this time, we know that 12 US servicemembers have been killed in the attack.”

Possible 6th explosion just reported…

Horrific aftermath…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...