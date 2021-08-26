https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/glenn-beck-afghanistan-update

What has the United States become amid President Joe Biden’s catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan? Our government has lost credibility with our allies and now, as the Aug. 31 deadline for a departure looks more and more like a pipe dream, it’s been reported that the Taliban offered to give safe passage to American citizens and Afghan allies who are left behind — if the U.S. just gives them a list of names.

“It’s a national disgrace. An absolute disgrace. And I believe at some point, may even end up being described as crimes against humanity,” Glenn Beck said on the radio program Thursday. Broadcasting live from an undisclosed location in a country near Afghanistan, Glenn detailed the latest on the chaotic efforts to get American citizens, allies, and persecuted Christians out of Afghanistan as Taliban forces seize control of the country.

“There is no credibility with the United States anymore … it [is] tragically sad,” he stated. “But, to me, that’s the least of our problems right now … humanity is being overlooked.”

Glenn explained that despite the Taliban’s designated deadline for evacuations on Aug. 31, the window for getting people out appears to be closing even sooner.

“Two nights ago, when I was flying over here, I was told that we had maybe 72 hours. Last night, I was told we had 24 hours, and today I am hearing, we are hours away from [losing] any access and the opening of any gates. The Americans that are being left behind … those people will be killed. It’s shocking, what is happening,” Glenn said.

Though the Nazarene Fund has already been able to rescue hundreds of Afghan Christian families, Glenn expressed frustration the United States government “making a bad situation much, much worse by having them cut our deadline.” He also reacted to Politico’s report that “U.S. officials in Kabul gave the Taliban a list of names of American citizens, green card holders and Afghan allies to grant entry into the militant-controlled outer perimeter of the city’s airport.”

“Please tell me, dear God, that no one is dumb enough to give them [Taliban] a list of people that we should expect to be let through their gates, or that the Taliban would help to evacuate,” he asserted.

“The truth is pretty ugly here,” Glenn later added. “And you’re not able to blame it on anybody but the United States. What we are currently doing to the people in Afghanistan is a horror show. But I am so grateful for the hope that you have provided them, and the hope that you provide me,” he said to his audience. “Please keep all of our team, that’s on the ground, in harm’s way and all of the people in Afghanistan, in your prayers.”

