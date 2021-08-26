https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jack-posobiec-and-alex-jones-on-january-6th-list/

January 6th committee has given the National Archive two weeks to produce any records they have regarding a list of people they allege were instrumental in the events on that day.

Posobiec, Brandon Straka, and Alex Jones are on the list

How Reuters covered the story…

