https://www.infowars.com/posts/huge-japan-recalls-1-63-million-doses-of-moderna-covid-vaccine-due-to-foreign-material-contamination/
About The Author
Related Posts
Red Herring Argument: The KKK Agrees With You
August 1, 2021
Fascistbook Moderators in US, Europe Demand an End to Stifling NDAs and ‘Culture of Fear and Secrecy’
July 23, 2021
Is the State Your Single Source of Truth?
July 18, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy