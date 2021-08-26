https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/26/jen-psaki-reminds-reporters-that-the-us-still-has-an-enormous-amount-of-leverage-over-the-taliban/

President Biden delivered remarks this afternoon about the attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan where he accepted responsibility for what happened before blaming Trump during a surreal exchange with Peter Doocy.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki held her own briefing after Biden was finished, and one comment in particular stuck out:

Yes, that’s exactly what Psaki said:

Really?

And that leverage is economic, according to Psaki, which leads to this:

Stay tuned.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...