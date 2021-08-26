https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/just-supreme-court-strikes-cdcs-unconstitutional-eviction-moratorium/

The Supreme Court on Thursday ended the CDC’s unconstitutional eviction moratorium that was set to expire October 3 in a challenge brought by landlords and real estate groups, Reuters reported.

The highest court of the land ruled 6-3 along ideological lines that the CDC’s moratorium needs congressional authorization in order to continue.

The three liberal justices dissented, citing a rise in Delta variant cases.

Recall, earlier this month the CDC announced a new 60-day moratorium on evictions.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky acted independently and signed the order – no congressional authorization needed. Walensky is queen and what she says goes.

‘This moratorium is the right thing to do to keep people in their homes and out of congregate settings where COVID-19 spreads,’ Walensky said. ‘Such mass evictions and the attendant public health consequences would be very difficult to reverse.’

“This order will expire on October 3, 2021 and applies in United States counties experiencing substantial and high levels of community transmission levels of SARS-CoV-2,” according to a statement, which adds that the moratorium “allows additional time for rent relief to reach renters and to further increase vaccination rates.”

The Supreme Court on Thursday blasted the CDC in its ruling.

“It would be one thing if Congress had specifically authorized the action that the CDC has taken,” the Supreme Court ruling said. “But that has not happened. Instead, the CDC has imposed a nationwide moratorium on evictions in reliance on a decades-old statute that authorizes it to implement measures like fumigation and pest extermination.”

“It strains credulity to believe that this statute grants the CDC the sweeping authority that it asserts,” it continued.

Joe Biden knowingly violated the Constitution and admitted he was banking on the case getting caught up in the courts to push through his agenda.

