A large explosion is reported to have shaken the area outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul this morning, where the United States and NATO allies are still evacuating thousands of people from the city, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby confirmed.

“We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport,” he tweeted. “Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can.” Kirby has provided no additional details since the tweet below some 45 minutes ago.

According to live reports on FOX News, the explosion appears to be a suicide bombing at the airport’s Abbey Gate and there has been a second explosion at the Baron Hotel. Jennifer Griffin reports from the Pentagon that three Marines have been injured in the bombings.

We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

UPDATE: Kirby has now provided the following update via Twitter.

We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

