Obesity is perhaps the most significant risk factor when it comes to severe covid but that hasn’t stopped Krispy Kreme from doubling their free doughnut deal over the next week as an incentive for Americans to get vaccinated.

From Charlotte Observer, “Krispy Kreme doubles up on free doughnuts for people who get vaccinated against COVID”:

Krispy Kreme is offering one more reason to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The doughnut giant will offer every American who has received at least one vaccination shot two free doughnuts every day from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, the Charlotte-based company said in a news release. Customers can get one original glazed doughnut and one glazed heart doughnut — free. “We all hoped we’d be near the end of this pandemic by now. We’re not,” Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena said in a statement. “So, please consider getting vaccinated if you’ve not done so already.”

Fattening us all up is not going to help bring this to an end, it’s only going to make the situation worse.

We’re seeing a lot of breakthrough cases among the vaxxed lately and the last thing we need is already fat Americans packing on more pounds.

It would have been a massive help if our health officials promoted diet, exercise and getting proper levels of vitamin D from the very beginning of this pandemic but instead they told everyone to lock themselves in their homes, wear a security blanket on their face and wait for a rushed experimental vaccine to save them.

Despite the US allegedly hitting the 70% vaccinated adults target mark that health officials claimed would provide us with herd immunity the “pandemic” is still here and new variants are still spreading among the vaxxed.

No doubt all we really need to solve this is more free doughnuts and endless boosters!

