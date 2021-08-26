http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/w6IyUyoSpuY/

As the U.S. continues to scale COVID-19 vaccinations, Krispy Kreme wanted to find a way to show our support for those who are protecting themselves and others by getting vaccinated. For one week only, 8/30 – 9/5, anyone who shows their Covid-19 Vaccination Record Card will receive TWO free doughnuts, an Original Glazed® doughnut and an Original Glazed® Heart doughnut. Share your Original Glazed® Heart doughnut with a friend or family member and Be Sweet to your community!

In order to qualify, an individual must have received at least one dose of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna shots, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They must present their “COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card” to redeem the offer.

“We all hoped we’d be near the end of this pandemic by now. We’re not. So, please consider getting vaccinated if you’ve not done so already,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

“And then enjoy and share two amazing doughnuts with our heart-felt thanks,” Skena added.

In March, the company touted a similar promotion, offering one “Original Glazed® doughnut per day, to customers who have received at least one shot.” That particular promotion will run through the end of the year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

