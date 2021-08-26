https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/large-explosion-outside-kabul-airport/
We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update.
— John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021
John Kirby has confirmed reports of an explosion outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan where military evacuation efforts are still underway. This story is developing.
UPDATE — Second explosion just reported…
FoxNews is now reporting a second explosion at Kabul airport. pic.twitter.com/FszzzZ4cq0
— For America (@ForAmerica) August 26, 2021
#GRAPHIC: Horrific aftermath following terror attack at the Kabul airport. pic.twitter.com/EYm7lN4Hdg
— Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) August 26, 2021
#Breaking (Graphic +18)
Several injured in an explosion near Kabul airport gate.
Follow us for updates. pic.twitter.com/XgyhhrNSJ1
— Aśvaka – آسواکا News Agency (@AsvakaNews) August 26, 2021
“They hit me both… I am an #Australian citizen” he says.”#Kabul #KabulAirport #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/GqRM0Qiynv
— Suhrab Sirat (@SuhrabSirat) August 25, 2021