https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/large-explosion-outside-kabul-airport/

Posted by Kane on August 26, 2021 10:11 am

John Kirby has confirmed reports of an explosion outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan where military evacuation efforts are still underway. This story is developing.

Suicide Bomber strikes…

UPDATE — Second explosion just reported…

