As at least 12 Americans were killed in a series of jihad suicide bombings in Kabul on Thursday, Nancy Pelosi (D-Smirnoff) kept her focus on what’s really important: Women’s Equality Day. Spectacularly out of touch, Pelosi fired off a series of tweets honoring women who fought for women’s rights, all while completely ignoring those who fought for freedom in Afghanistan. Hours after the Kabul bombings, Pelosi wrote: “More than a century ago, after generations of marching and fighting, courageous suffragists finally won full and equal citizenship and representation in our democracy with the adoption of the 19th Amendment. We honor those who moved our nation closer toward full equality for all.”

Only at 4:25PM on Thursday did Pelosi get around to tweeting: “The United States House of Representatives strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack outside Kabul airport. We mourn the loss of every innocent life taken, and we join every American in heartbreak over the deaths of the servicemembers killed.”

True to form, Pelosi then tried to revive the Democrats’ faltering talking point that the airlifts had been carried out superbly, tweeting: “Since the end of July, over 100,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan with assistance of the US military & allied forces. As we continue this process, Congress, on a bipartisan basis, remains deeply concerned about the security and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.”

Yeah, sure. Pelosi gave us an indication of her real priorities with her Women’s Equality Day tweets, which came after news of the bombings broke. And Pelosi didn’t limit herself to just one tweet. Continuing to pay no attention whatsoever to the disaster her old pal Joe has created, she added: “We also remember the many heroic women of color, too often unsung, who carried on the fight for decades more to overcome discrimination and injustice to win fair access to the ballot for every community.”

Of course, this being one of the leaders of the far-Left cabal that is currently in power in Washington, a bit of America-bashing was in order: “Despite progress, women across the nation still face barriers to full equality: from shameful pay disparities to the unfair economic impacts of the pandemic to the brazen assault on the right to vote. At this moment, Democrats are committed to Building Back Better with Women.”

Then, as Americans were dying because of Old Joe Biden’s failure in Afghanistan, Pelosi added: “Today, and every day, let us summon the suffragists’ spirit of hope and strive to lift up the voices of women across the nation — because we know this truth: when women succeed, America succeeds.” America isn’t exactly succeeding right now, on Old Joe’s watch, but Pelosi could sip her wine and tweet this nonsense knowing that the establishment media will soon get busy deflecting attention away from the American deaths in Afghanistan and finding some new and creative ways to blame Trump.

Along with her Women’s Equality Day tweets, Pelosi gave us more blithe business-as-usual prattle: “Proud to meet with religious leaders & @UniteThePoor yesterday at the Capitol. I came to Congress for our children. No child should ever go to sleep hungry. Thanks to @POTUS, we have a transformative opportunity to #BuildBackBetter for every family.”

Every family, that is, except those whose loved ones were just murdered in Kabul, thanks to POTUS. But why should Nancy Pelosi care about them? As far as she is concerned, she doesn’t have to care about them at all, beyond her tardy and perfunctory lip service on Thursday afternoon. Biden’s handlers are in the process of bringing 30,000 Afghans to the United States, and that means 30,000 more votes for Democrats, and that’s what matters. That’s Building Back Better.

Other members of this incompetent and post-American administration demonstrated callousness similar to Pelosi’s. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby issued a statement saying: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones and teammates of all those killed and injured.” At a time when “thoughts and prayers” has become a cliché of an impotent, indifferent response, Kirby’s statement read like an insult. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed his “deepest condolences to the loved ones and teammates of all those killed and wounded in Kabul today,” and summoned up some words resembling steely resolve: “Terrorists took their lives at the very moment these troops were trying to save the lives of others. We mourn their loss. We will treat their wounds. And we will support their families in what will most assuredly be devastating grief. But we will not be dissuaded from the task at hand. To do anything less — especially now — would dishonor the purpose and sacrifice these men and women have rendered our country and the people of Afghanistan.”

What’s the task at hand, Mr. Secretary? Getting as many Afghans into the United States as possible while letting Americans get killed in Afghanistan?

The statements from Pelosi, Kirby and Austin paint a vivid picture of a regime that is inveterately corrupt, more inept and sanctimonious than Jimmy Carter ever was, and absolutely indifferent to the well-being of American citizens. There have been weak and inept American administrations before. But never before has there been one that was this bad.

