OK, so we see where the Left is going with this today, a day when 13 U.S. service members were killed in a terrorist attack in Kabul and many more wounded. MSNBC’s Christopher Hayes reminded us all that “probably a THOUSAND people” would die of COVID-19 today, so what’re a few Marines, really? That take was so hot it also came to the Lincoln Project’s Keith Edwards, who notes that 901 people died of the coronavirus in Florida Wednesday, so who are you really mad at?

12 people died in Afghanistan.

901 died in in Florida yesterday because of covid. And you’re mad at who? — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) August 26, 2021

Hmmm. Not into this comparison. — Gregory T. Hyland (@hylandgt) August 26, 2021

900? — Mike Woodard (@mike_woody14) August 26, 2021

901 people did not die in Florida yesterday from COVID-19. — Dan Murphy (@CNCSwiss) August 26, 2021

That covid number also isn’t remotely corect. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 26, 2021

FL had 9 deaths yesterday. See how some provide proof. https://t.co/nALWlZ1fuE — Jack Burton (@FreeConsumerism) August 26, 2021

According to the New York Times 9 people died in Florida yesterday. And they haven’t come close to 900 deaths since at least May of this year. Where did you get that 901 from? — David Harrington (@spamdolorian) August 26, 2021

You are close. There were 9 covid deaths in FL yesterday. — Listo Lyman ( Dude/Duder/El Duderino) (@listolyman) August 26, 2021

Why be honest when you can just lie? pic.twitter.com/1kIyophS5o — Jeremy Todd (@Jtodd601) August 26, 2021

Unless I missed something it was 9.

And you are a bad person pic.twitter.com/3eFyCjYjz8 — Brown Dog (@tractor_teacup) August 26, 2021

Keith Edwards knew about John Weaver, and he probably knows that 901 was not a one-day number. https://t.co/q5KoIhV0Bl — The Nordau Center for Press Accountability (@MaxNordau) August 26, 2021

This is so pathetic. — Olly 🇬🇧🦊🌾 (@OliverMField) August 26, 2021

Bruh…. — Mary Berry – CAIA – Deep Value Investor (Poor) (@maryberry_irl) August 26, 2021

Not 12 people. 12 Americans. The at-least 90 Afghans were people, too. You can make your point without dehumanizing them. — Carolyn Fully Vaxxed (@cstampeen) August 26, 2021

I’m unsure regarding the point you’re trying to make. But 12 marines died, and maybe (80?) Afghans or other nationals, and 140 injured. Maybe you need to revise the tweet. — Colin Williams (@KE7CFN) August 26, 2021

Hope Biden sees this bro. — Rohan (@RohanPaini) August 26, 2021

This is a horrific take. — Notorious CFP (@notoriousCFP) August 26, 2021

People who understand percentages are who you appear to be mad at. — Jonathan Utah (@J51Utah) August 26, 2021

Your math sucks. — 🐝Tj |48 Forever| 🇺🇸 (@JustITj) August 26, 2021

@keithedwards wow really really insensitive divert and deflect comment that won’t age well. Deleting this won’t make it go away. Fight the urge to be a ❄️ — Patrick Roberts (@hkk7phr) August 26, 2021

Who the hell is president in Florida? This isn’t the point that you think it is. — RebelliousPhase (@RebelliousPhase) August 26, 2021

The only legitimate comparison is that they are both the result of terror attacks, and both are being handled horrifically by our president. — Dà Sèláng (@peicut) August 26, 2021

These people are ghouls. — Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) August 26, 2021

Don’t pay attention to those deaths in Kabul, keep your eye on the ball in Florida. Please, can’t we just talk about Ron DeSantis like we were?

Hold up, we found another lefty blue-check with the same hot take:

It’s true that the dozens of tragic deaths in Kabul today could probably have been prevented. But it’s also true that the roughly 1,000 people who will die today from Covid-19 could also have been prevented. (And the 1,000 or so that will die tomorrow and the next day…) — Taegan Goddard (@politicalwire) August 26, 2021

If only we elected a president who promised to shut down the virus. — Geoff Walker (@gewa76) August 26, 2021

