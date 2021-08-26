https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/26/lincoln-project-member-wonders-why-youre-mad-at-biden-when-901-died-of-covid-under-ron-desantis-yesterday/

OK, so we see where the Left is going with this today, a day when 13 U.S. service members were killed in a terrorist attack in Kabul and many more wounded. MSNBC’s Christopher Hayes reminded us all that “probably a THOUSAND people” would die of COVID-19 today, so what’re a few Marines, really? That take was so hot it also came to the Lincoln Project’s Keith Edwards, who notes that 901 people died of the coronavirus in Florida Wednesday, so who are you really mad at?

Don’t pay attention to those deaths in Kabul, keep your eye on the ball in Florida. Please, can’t we just talk about Ron DeSantis like we were?

* * *

Update:

Hold up, we found another lefty blue-check with the same hot take:

