A suicide bombing attack outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday has left at least 13 people killed, including children, and wounded three U.S. troops, according to reports. A second blast has been reported near the city’s Baron Hotel.

11:15 A.M. — The White House has postponed President Joe Biden’s scheduled meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, according to Axios reporter Barak Ravid. 

11:03 A.M. — The Wall Street Journal’s Afghanistan correspondent reports 30 wounded people have arrived at a hospital for treatment. Six are dead on arrival. 

10:57 A.M. — Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby confirms a “complex attack” has resulted in U.S. and civilian casualties. “We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate,” the official adds. 

An ISIS suicide bomber was responsible for the blast out Kabul’s airport, an unnamed U.S. official told Politico.

10:33 A.M. — President Joe Biden is in the White House Situation Room as he receives updates on the blast in Kabul. 

10:30 A.M. — Reuters White House correspondent Steve Holland, citing a Taliban official, reports at least 13 people, including children, were killed in the blast outside Kabul’s main airport. 

