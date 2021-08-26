http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ojgixUgVGW4/

A suicide bombing attack outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday has left at least 13 people killed, including children, and wounded three U.S. troops, according to reports. A second blast has been reported near the city’s Baron Hotel.

11:15 A.M. — The White House has postponed President Joe Biden’s scheduled meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, according to Axios reporter Barak Ravid.

11:03 A.M. — The Wall Street Journal’s Afghanistan correspondent reports 30 wounded people have arrived at a hospital for treatment. Six are dead on arrival.

Emergency Hospital in Kabul says 30 wounded people have arrived in the hospital, 6 dead on arrival. #Kabul #KabulAirport — Ehsanullah Amiri (@euamiri) August 26, 2021

10:57 A.M. — Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby confirms a “complex attack” has resulted in U.S. and civilian casualties. “We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate,” the official adds.

We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

An ISIS suicide bomber was responsible for the blast out Kabul’s airport, an unnamed U.S. official told Politico.

NEW: The U.S. Embassy issues an alert telling U.S. citizens to “avoid traveling to the airport and avoid airport gates,” following an explosion outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. https://t.co/oPL12dX38o pic.twitter.com/njUsUob9Ys — ABC News (@ABC) August 26, 2021

We can confirm that the explosion near the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport has resulted in an unknown number of casualties. We will continue to update. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

10:33 A.M. — President Joe Biden is in the White House Situation Room as he receives updates on the blast in Kabul.

President Biden is in the White House Situation Room, I’m told, getting updates on the situation in Afghanistan, including the explosion near the Kabul airport that has caused many casualties. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 26, 2021

10:30 A.M. — Reuters White House correspondent Steve Holland, citing a Taliban official, reports at least 13 people, including children, were killed in the blast outside Kabul’s main airport.

AT LEAST 13 KILLED, INCLUDING CHILDREN, MANY TALIBAN GUARDS WOUNDED IN A BLAST OUTSIDE KABUL AIRPORT – TALIBAN OFFICIAL — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) August 26, 2021

Our @LucasFoxNews reports that at least 3 U.S. troops have been wounded in the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) August 26, 2021

In Pictures: People injured in explosion near Kabul airport pic.twitter.com/WQ8sdjvODG — 1TVNewsAF (@1TVNewsAF) August 26, 2021

We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

