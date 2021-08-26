https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/569523-maskless-dad-assaulted-student-who-confronted-him-police-say

Florida police have arrested a man for assaulting a high school student who approached him over not complying with the local school district’s mask mandate, CBS Miami reported.

Fort Lauderdale police arrested Dan Bauman after he pushed the student in the shoulder then twisted her arm aggressively, CBS Miami reported, citing a police report.

Bauman is the father of a 10th grade student who had showed up to the school and was turned away four times at the start of the school year there for not complying with the school district’s mask requirement. He and his daughter had been turned away by administration officials for not wearing face coverings.

Bauman was charged with aggravated child abuse, CBS Miami reported.

The incident comes as Florida school districts attempt to impose mask mandates for students and administration officials despite an executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantisRon DeSantisFlorida hospital removes doctor for offering parents mask opt-out letters GOP lawmakers could resurrect Electoral College of old Poll: Most Florida voters don’t want DeSantis to run for president in 2024 MORE (R) preventing such mandates by allowing parents to opt their children out of any such requirements.

The Hill has reached out to Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Broward County Public Schools for comment.

