House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy said Friday that there will be a “day of reckoning” for President Biden after 13 U.S. troops died and 15 were wounded as a result of terrorist bombings in Afghanistan.

The California Republican said there were more U.S. troop deaths Thursday than any other single day over the last 10 years in Afghanistan. There have also been 169 Afghan casualties in the Thursday bombings reported.

McCarthy, the top of Republican in the House, argued that Biden lost “the faith, the trust and the confidence of the American public” over his handling of the U.S. troop withdrawal in Afghanistan that resulted in 27 U.S. casualties.

“President Biden lost that yesterday,” he said at a news conference. “There will be a day of reckoning. We have constitutional rights. Right now, in the next five days, everyone’s responsibility should only be focused on getting the Americans out, that is what we should focus on.

“When that day passes, we can take up anything to hold accountable, for the actions that have been taken, the lives that have been given, the mis-decisions that have put Americans in harms way.”

McCarthy also slammed Biden for allowing the U.S. government to provide the Taliban names of U.S. citizens and Afghans partners seeking to evacuate. Biden acknowledged on Thursday the names “could very well have” been given to the Taliban.

He stopped short of calling for Biden’s resignation. McCarthy emphasized the administration should hold another briefing for Congress so lawmakers can get their questions about Afghanistan answered. He said the last briefing that took place earlier this week was cut off after 90 minutes and many lawmakers still had questions.

McCarthy reiterated his call for the House to vote on Wisconsin Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher’s proposed bill which would prevent withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan until the evacuation is completed. Biden has announced that he’s sticking to an August 31 withdraw date.

