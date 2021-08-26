https://dailycaller.com/2021/08/26/isis-militants-kabul-afghanistan-airport-explosions-attacks/

Hundreds of ISIS-K militants have surrounded the Kabul airport and are expected to conduct more attacks, a source familiar with the situation told Fox News.

“Hundreds of ISIS-K in the vicinity, attacks likely to continue,” the source told Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich.

Multiple explosions ripped through the crowd outside the airport earlier Thursday, causing multiple civilian and U.S. service member casualties, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said. (RELATED: Pentagon Confirms Large Explosion Outside Kabul Airport. Local Media Reports 11 Deaths, Dozens Injured)

We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the explosions and remains in the White House situation room, according to CNN. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency cabinet meeting on the attack.

“(The) coming hours will remain extremely dangerous in Kabul and at the airport,” French President Emmanuel Macron said, CNN reported.

“We are confronted with a very tense situation and we are coordinating with our American allies,” he continued.

This is a breaking news story. Please return for updates.

