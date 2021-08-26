https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/26/nancy-pelosi-on-twitter-repeatedly-promotes-womens-equality-day-but-hasnt-yet-mentioned-something-else/

The news from Afghanistan just keeps getting more tragic:

Meanwhile, here’s the House Speaker on Twitter:

At last check, @SpeakerPelosi has NO mention of what’s happened in Afghanistan:

This is Pelosi’s latest tweet at the time this story was published:

Wow…

It seems like many in the Biden administration have taken the same approach.

Not yet.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...