https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/26/nancy-pelosi-on-twitter-repeatedly-promotes-womens-equality-day-but-hasnt-yet-mentioned-something-else/

The news from Afghanistan just keeps getting more tragic:

Fox News is now reporting that at least ten US service members are dead in today’s Kabul attacks. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 26, 2021

Meanwhile, here’s the House Speaker on Twitter:

More than a century ago, after generations of marching and fighting, courageous suffragists finally won full and equal citizenship and representation in our democracy with the adoption of the 19th Amendment. We honor those who moved our nation closer toward full equality for all. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 26, 2021

We also remember the many heroic women of color, too often unsung, who carried on the fight for decades more to overcome discrimination and injustice to win fair access to the ballot for every community. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 26, 2021

Despite progress, women across the nation still face barriers to full equality: from shameful pay disparities to the unfair economic impacts of the pandemic to the brazen assault on the right to vote. At this moment, Democrats are committed to Building Back Better with Women. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 26, 2021

Today, and every day, let us summon the suffragists’ spirit of hope and strive to lift up the voices of women across the nation – because we know this truth: when women succeed, America succeeds. Read my full statement here: https://t.co/KFF2Wm2Jbh — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 26, 2021

At last check, @SpeakerPelosi has NO mention of what’s happened in Afghanistan:

LOOK: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fired off a series of tweets Thursday reminding everyone it’s Women’s Equality Day. Not a word that 4 U.S. Marines were just reportedly killed in Kabul along with countless Afghans. pic.twitter.com/OKvPM1IyEe — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 26, 2021

This is Pelosi’s latest tweet at the time this story was published:

Proud to meet with religious leaders & @UniteThePoor yesterday at the Capitol.



I came to Congress for our children. No child should ever go to sleep hungry. Thanks to @POTUS, we have a transformative opportunity to #BuildBackBetter for every family. pic.twitter.com/BpB1l52Jsu — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 26, 2021

Wow…

Totally ok with Afghan women being destroyed though. How tone deaf can you get ? — Made in Michigan (@KathyPoteau) August 26, 2021

It seems like many in the Biden administration have taken the same approach.

Watching any news today, Nancy? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 26, 2021

Ummm why are you not speaking about what’s happening in Kabul smh — Christine C (@_chrissiec) August 26, 2021

Marines are dying, Nancy https://t.co/4ncOW9I5Ga — Timothy Nerozzi 庭夢 (@TimothyNerozzi) August 26, 2021

As women & children are literally being bombed & killed in Afghanistan, Nancy Pelosi is commemorating sufferage. https://t.co/9QphdJafvC — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) August 26, 2021

Nancy Pelosi has tweeted 4 times today about “Women’s Equality Day.” Biden’s DoD is hosting a “Women’s Equality Day” 5K run right now. Meanwhile, this is a photo of women in Afghanistan today bruised and bloodied by a terror attack that Pelosi and Biden abandoned them to… pic.twitter.com/P0OxjP647y — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 26, 2021

GP Care to speak about our president’s abandonment of Americans, some of whom are likely women, in Afghanistan? https://t.co/13ocPNaX4f — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 26, 2021

Not yet.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

