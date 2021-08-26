https://www.theblaze.com/news/nbc-news-to-air-interview-with-police-officer-who-shot-ashli-babbitt-on-jan-6

More than half a year since the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt will divulge his identity.

On Thursday, NBC News will air an interview with the U.S. Capitol Police officer during “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.”

“Speaking out and revealing his identity publicly for the first time, the officer will share his perspective on the events of that day, including the aftermath of the deadly insurrection and the threats he has received. He will also discuss the recent news that Capitol Police will not discipline him following an internal review, exonerating him for use of force,” according to a press release. “Additional portions of the sit-down interview will air on TODAY and MSNBC. It will also be available on NBCNews.com and NBC News NOW following Nightly News that evening,” the release noted.

The U.S. Capitol Police recently announced that its Office of Professional Responsibility concluded that the officer’s behavior was legal and fell within department policy.

“USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” according to a USCP press release.

An investigation determined that Babbitt was within a mob that went into the Capitol building and obtained access to a hallway outside the Speaker’s Lobby, according to an April 2021 Justice Department press release, which said that people in the mob sought to break glass doors separating the hallway and the Speaker’s Lobby.

“As members of the mob continued to strike the glass doors, Ms. Babbitt attempted to climb through one of the doors where glass was broken out,” according to the press release, which noted that the woman was shot and later died after she had been taken to a hospital.

Babbitt, who was an Air Force Veteran, was unarmed, according to the New York Post.

In the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, the U.S. House of Representatives voted in favor of impeaching then-President Donald Trump during his waning days in office. In a Senate vote that occurred after Trump had already departed from office, seven Republican senators joined Democrats to vote in favor of conviction, but the Senate ultimately failed to reach the threshold required to convict.

