https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-rubin-report/dave-rubin-most-insane-moments

On “The Rubin Report,” BlazeTV host Dave Rubin reacts to some of the most insane moments of 2021 thus far, including ridiculous President Joe Biden gaffes, Dr. Seuss getting censored, a clown robbery caught on tape, Adam Kinzinger weeping at the Jan. 6 hearing, and a warning from former President Donald Trump.

With all of today’s crazy headlines and disheartening news, sometimes we all just need to take a moment to laugh.

Enjoy the video clip below:

Content Warning: Explicit language

Want more from Dave Rubin?

To enjoy more honest conversations, free speech, and big ideas with Dave Rubin, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

