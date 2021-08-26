https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-orleans-saints-tickets-go-for-less-than-1-after-vaccine-mandate/

Saints tonight are first game from an NFL team requiring proof of vaccination or negative PCR test. Secondary market has tickets available before fees for under $1. pic.twitter.com/W0q3ETDb1w — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 23, 2021

The Saints got woke, and now they can barely give away tickets.

Preseason or not, this is a bad sign for the NFL.