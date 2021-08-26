https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-orleans-saints-tickets-go-for-less-than-1-after-vaccine-mandate/

Posted by Kane on August 26, 2021 12:35 pm

The Saints got woke, and now they can barely give away tickets.

Preseason or not, this is a bad sign for the NFL.

