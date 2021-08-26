https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/26/nice-timing-vice-picks-today-to-post-its-piece-on-why-there-are-so-many-neo-nazis-in-the-united-states-marine-corps/

We’re not certain of the exact number of U.S. Marines who were killed by a pair of suicide bombers at the airport in Kabul Thursday as they tried to evacuate Americans and Afghans and lift babies over razor wire so they could grow up free of Taliban rule. But since we’re talking about the Marines anyway, did you know that the Marine Corps is a hotbed for neo-Nazis?

Yes, VICE posted this at 4 p.m. today.

Was it intentional? Is the intern manning the Twitter feed today?

