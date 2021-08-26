https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/26/nice-timing-vice-picks-today-to-post-its-piece-on-why-there-are-so-many-neo-nazis-in-the-united-states-marine-corps/

We’re not certain of the exact number of U.S. Marines who were killed by a pair of suicide bombers at the airport in Kabul Thursday as they tried to evacuate Americans and Afghans and lift babies over razor wire so they could grow up free of Taliban rule. But since we’re talking about the Marines anyway, did you know that the Marine Corps is a hotbed for neo-Nazis?

While many vets are being outed as far-right extremists, one branch keeps popping up when it comes to neo-Nazis: the United States Marine Corps. https://t.co/r5AA9NdpQ0 — VICE (@VICE) August 26, 2021

Yes, VICE posted this at 4 p.m. today.

And the winner of the most vile, disgusting, hateful tweet of the day goes to @VICE https://t.co/R1GwTJrfEv — Matthew Betley 🇺🇸 (@MatthewBetley) August 26, 2021

Great timing — Greg at Neofight Gear (@NeofightGear) August 26, 2021

Real smart, VICE. — Patrick Kniesler🙂 (@patron_vectras) August 26, 2021

There’s terrible timing…then there’s this. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) August 26, 2021

Read the room — Travis Mersiovsky (@TMersiovsky) August 26, 2021

Why in the HELL would you run this piece today you ghouls. — Emily Domenech (@ehdomenech) August 26, 2021

Here for the ratio. Delete this. — Zero Liability Capital (@ZLCap) August 26, 2021

Are you fucking kidding me — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) August 26, 2021

Your timing is beyond repulsive. — E Meow (@emeowwww) August 26, 2021

Why are so many Vice articles hot steaming clickbait garbage? — Shmooth Operator (@ShmoothO) August 26, 2021

Bruh really? Just take this down. — SneakySnake (@Sneakiestsnakee) August 26, 2021

Didn’t you guys lay people off recently? With headlines like this, no wonder. — Just Some Guy (@JohnyTwoTimes13) August 26, 2021

Just incredible — Jason Dill (@TRICHERATOPS_) August 26, 2021

The absolute audacity — Dr. Kuwabara🍀🗡 (@MaskedKuwabara) August 26, 2021

Did ISIS write this piece — Jeroen (@klimatheist) August 26, 2021

This is just an insane thing to post at the moment — ec47c (@ec147c) August 26, 2021

Far more Marines were killed today than the barely handful number of extremists VICE could dredge up for a hit piece. — John Tuld (@BradHuston) August 26, 2021

Great timing on this post. Garbage. — Brett (@bshermzz) August 26, 2021

Mercy. The shit people will do for social media engagement… — very slightly below average (@1JasonMitchell) August 26, 2021

Thanks for reminding me why I love it when Vice, Buzzfeed, Vox, Daily Beast, and other low-rent, clickbait media outlets have layoffs. — Patrick A Lane (@PatrickALane6) August 26, 2021

My God, this is a new kind of messed up on the part of Vice. 12 families have the mourn the loss of their loved ones. — kevin_bk (@kevin_b_k) August 26, 2021

Vice has become atrocious and intolerable. — Sebastian (@cetaphobic297) August 26, 2021

You are disgusting — Nole Life (@MitchellNole) August 26, 2021

May God bless and comfort the loved ones of the marines killed today. May their courage and sacrifice be honored and appreciated by every American and all the many nations of the world they protect. — Karen Sanford (@sksanford_karen) August 26, 2021

Enjoy your well deserved ratio, limpdicks. — Whip (@SpoonWhipping) August 26, 2021

Was it intentional? Is the intern manning the Twitter feed today?

Related:

‘Tone. F**king. DEAF.’ Nancy Pelosi babbling about Women’s Equality Day as Americans mourn marines killed in Kabul BACKFIRES (Alyssa Milano too!) https://t.co/h5ROFDJDsN — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 26, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

