Over a million Americans will soon lose their jobless benefits. What they can do to get back in the workforce? We ask two experts.

A new survey says nine out of ten Americans are feeling the pinch of higher prices. How is inflation impacting people’s lives?

And IKEA is testing out a new store layout. What’s it look like and why the change?

NTD Television

