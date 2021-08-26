https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/26/offended-lefty-blue-check-calls-out-gop-sen-ben-sasse-for-spreading-some-major-misinformation-about-biden-admins-policy-of-abandonment-video/

GOP Sen. Ben Sasse has been very vocal in his criticism of Joe Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan policy. On “Morning Joe” today, he tore into the Biden administration for their baffling and, quite frankly, offensive victory laps while Americans and Afghan allies remains stranded and effectively abandoned.

And Sarah Reese Jones, cofounder of liberal news site Politicus USA, apparently finds Sasse’s remarks baffling and offensive:

We’d like to know what Jones considers “major misinformation,” because we didn’t hear any from Sen. Sasse.

Our best guess is that to Sarah Reese Jones, “major misinformation” is “accurate information that makes Joe Biden’s administration look bad.”

Yep.

But… but … but why would the Biden administration lie?

