This is going to be a short post because we don’t want to fill the page with hundreds of people posting, “He’s a hero.” Since we’ve waited so long, we thought we’d at least put his name out there. The officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on January 6 is Lt. Michael Byrd, and he believes that he saved “countless lives.”

No, really, he believes that. We guess that was his mindset when he decided to pull the trigger.

Actually, his name has been out there for a while. There was this slip-up months ago:

Now NBC News has the story:

Byrd’s connection to what was going on outside and inside the building was his police radio. For several minutes, it crackled with a cascade of alarming messages.

There were shouts of officers down. Screams from his colleagues under attack by rioters with chemical agents. A report that an officer’s fingertips were blown off.

“It was literally broadcast over the air,” Byrd said. “I said, ‘OK, this is getting serious.’”

Soon a horde of demonstrators arrived. Byrd, a 28-year veteran of the Capitol Police, took a defensive posture with his gun drawn as rioters smashed the glass doors.

He said he yelled repeatedly for them to get back. But the mob kept pressing forward, and then a lone rioter tried to climb through one of the doors.

What happened next was captured on video: Byrd fired one shot, striking Babbitt in the shoulder.

“I know that day I saved countless lives,” Byrd said, who “tried to wait as long as I could” to pull the trigger.

Here’s Townhall’s Kurt Schlichter with the opposing viewpoint:

And yes, this is the same guy who left his Glock in a bathroom in the Capitol Visitor Center complex in 2019.

Well, he did have the screams of his colleagues crackling through his police radio. We’d almost feel bad for the guy but for the “countless lives” business — that’s AOC-level B.S.

