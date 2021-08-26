https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/26/officer-who-shot-and-killed-ashli-babbitt-tells-lester-holt-he-saved-countless-lives/

This is going to be a short post because we don’t want to fill the page with hundreds of people posting, “He’s a hero.” Since we’ve waited so long, we thought we’d at least put his name out there. The officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on January 6 is Lt. Michael Byrd, and he believes that he saved “countless lives.”

No, really, he believes that. We guess that was his mindset when he decided to pull the trigger.

EXCLUSIVE: Officer who shot Trump supporter on Jan. 6 reveals identity: “I saved countless lives.” https://t.co/FN64d4Q7QN — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 26, 2021

Actually, his name has been out there for a while. There was this slip-up months ago:

Sergeant At Arms, Timothy Blodgett goofed in a hearing and confirms Lieutenant Mike Byrd killed Ashli Babbitt. He also claims his Sergeant at Arms employee rendered aid, he is lying. His employee touched her once, watched her bleed out, then contaminated the crime scene. https://t.co/M8uCWRKkfQ pic.twitter.com/lHxIfN0tz6 — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) July 3, 2021

Now NBC News has the story:

Byrd’s connection to what was going on outside and inside the building was his police radio. For several minutes, it crackled with a cascade of alarming messages. There were shouts of officers down. Screams from his colleagues under attack by rioters with chemical agents. A report that an officer’s fingertips were blown off. “It was literally broadcast over the air,” Byrd said. “I said, ‘OK, this is getting serious.’” Soon a horde of demonstrators arrived. Byrd, a 28-year veteran of the Capitol Police, took a defensive posture with his gun drawn as rioters smashed the glass doors. He said he yelled repeatedly for them to get back. But the mob kept pressing forward, and then a lone rioter tried to climb through one of the doors. What happened next was captured on video: Byrd fired one shot, striking Babbitt in the shoulder.

“I know that day I saved countless lives,” Byrd said, who “tried to wait as long as I could” to pull the trigger.

Here’s Townhall’s Kurt Schlichter with the opposing viewpoint:

This peice of trash is a hero to the same people who brought you Afghanistan. https://t.co/X5zsFVPBqE — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 26, 2021

“Saved countless lives?” She wasn’t even armed. — Shawn Dudley (@spdudley) August 26, 2021

I must have missed the part of the video where she was holding a weapon & threatening bodily harm. — Kendall Morris (@ksmorris23) August 26, 2021

So an unarmed small female was moving in to murder countless lives? They don’t even have to make sense anymore. — GBrook (@glen35931183) August 26, 2021

He’s incompetently trained, and was scared — joe baugh (@joebaugh20) August 27, 2021

And yes, this is the same guy who left his Glock in a bathroom in the Capitol Visitor Center complex in 2019.

Same incompetent bafoon that did this?https://t.co/6cZofU8haE — CJ Sarge (@keepitr05946320) August 26, 2021

She was unarmed. I’m assuming he cried during interview. I won’t be able to stomach watching it. — SeanBarrett (@sbarrett15642) August 26, 2021

Well, he did have the screams of his colleagues crackling through his police radio. We’d almost feel bad for the guy but for the “countless lives” business — that’s AOC-level B.S.

Congressman said he gave a hug to the officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt because he was distraught https://t.co/X4Af24hd8T — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 26, 2021

