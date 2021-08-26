https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/26/optics-disaster-this-is-the-defining-image-from-president-bidens-press-conference-for-the-world-to-see/

As Twitchy reported, President Biden talked tough in his speech on Afghanistan Thursday, telling those responsible for the terror attacks that killed U.S. military personnel they’d be hunted down and made to pay.

He also got a little emotional talking about his late son, Beau.

Pres. Biden tears up while talking about losing his son Beau: “We have some sense like many of you do…You get this feeling like you’re being sucked into a black hole in the middle of your chest. There’s no way out. My heart aches for you.” — Norah O’Donnell 🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) August 26, 2021

Biden tears up as he talks about his late son, Beau, and tells family members of those who were killed today, “feels like being sucked into a black hole in the middle of your chest. There’s no way out.” — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) August 26, 2021

Now all you’re going to see is Present Empathy whipping up fake tears so reporters can ramble on about how compassionate he is. — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) August 26, 2021

Was he crying? Yeah I’m sure ISIS is shaking in their boots. — impeach46 (@kristin1970) August 26, 2021

He’s going to do his 9/11 photo op, isn’t he? — John ‘pro-norms’ Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) August 26, 2021

He has to. He can’t not. — mitrebox (@mitrebox) August 26, 2021

He cried (for Beau that is), stumble read, threw his generals under the bus; incoherently defended the Taliban, defended leaving Afghans and Americans behind, laughed, got mad, and blamed his predecessor. That’s what POTUS did today. — Michael P Pregent (@MPPregent) August 26, 2021

As Twitchy reported, Biden slumped over the podium while being questioned by Fox News’ Peter Doocy, which didn’t exactly project power to the watching world.

After Biden blamed Donald Trump for the collapse of Afghanistan and demanded Peter Doocy agree, Doocy informed him that “Donald Trump is not the President anymore,” and Biden lost it, burying his face in his hands and leather notebook. Once he got up, Biden kept blaming Trump. pic.twitter.com/D7QBR2A2wd — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 26, 2021

The Daily Caller called it an optics disaster:

Good lord. https://t.co/z2uiwMivB7 — I Didn’t Vote For This Incompetent Old Clown (@corrcomm) August 26, 2021

Remember this moment. pic.twitter.com/YRFU7vdIcx — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 26, 2021

This is surreal. We have no president. pic.twitter.com/OYqRLZ61h8 — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) August 26, 2021

It was hard to watch. He’s not just messaging to the American people, but to some very bad people who want to see how the President of the United States handles defeat. Americans may see empathy, but they see fragility and opportunity. https://t.co/hSSF1sMKLr — John Noonan (@noonanjo) August 26, 2021

Not just an optics disaster, just a disaster. Period. — Vernon Barns (@VernonLIVE) August 26, 2021

This is both terrifying and sad. — Lindsay (@lindsk716) August 26, 2021

The audio was worse. — mitrebox (@mitrebox) August 26, 2021

What is he doing? — Karen Harlow (@KarenHarlow17) August 26, 2021

America is back! — Carly Ortiz-Lytle (@intlcarly) August 26, 2021

@POTUS is a threat to our National Security — DS (@DsJetskifast) August 26, 2021

He can’t do this. Like he is mentally and physically unfit to be holding this office. Everyone that voted for him should be ashamed. — Grand Moff Tarkin 🌑 (@realMoffTarkin) August 26, 2021

Captures it all — NStep (@NStepisme) August 26, 2021

The scary thing about Biden’s decline is that his starting point was mediocrity — Mark Ebert (@markebert520) August 26, 2021

He is exhausted. Unfit for the job. — stacy (@jrsygrl4444) August 26, 2021

Epic disaster. — Kaiser Sozei (@UsualSozei) August 26, 2021

That’s why he takes “instructed” questions. He can’t handle ones he doesn’t know ahead of time. Peter almost broke him. #bidenisweak — SusanI56 (@suzn1956) August 26, 2021

I wasn’t sure if he thought he was hiding, fell asleep, or was eating his folder. Maybe all three. #AfghanistanCrisis — Liz Dickinson 🇺🇸 (@lizdickinson8) August 26, 2021

Seriously, what was he doing?

