https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/26/optics-disaster-this-is-the-defining-image-from-president-bidens-press-conference-for-the-world-to-see/

As Twitchy reported, President Biden talked tough in his speech on Afghanistan Thursday, telling those responsible for the terror attacks that killed U.S. military personnel they’d be hunted down and made to pay.

He also got a little emotional talking about his late son, Beau.

As Twitchy reported, Biden slumped over the podium while being questioned by Fox News’ Peter Doocy, which didn’t exactly project power to the watching world.

The Daily Caller called it an optics disaster:

Seriously, what was he doing?

