https://100percentfedup.com/shameless-officer-who-shot-unarmed-ashli-babbitt-dead-on-jan-6th-gets-his-15-minutes-of-fame-interviewed-by-nbcs-lester-holt-outrageously-claims-i-saved-countless-lives/
Michael Byrd had to have his 15 minutes of fame, so he decided to come out on NBC News to be interviewed by a very sympathetic Lester Holt. Who is Michael Byrd? He’s the 28-year veteran of the Capitol Police who is the careless murderer of Ashli Babbitt, who did nothing to deserve to be shot in cold blood for crawling through a window. She was UNARMED and was with other people who were close by.
PLEASE CONSIDER SUPPORTING THE ASHLI BABBITT LEGAL FUND
How could this officer think it was necessary to murder a woman like Ashli? She was not armed and not aggressive, but this is the same inept officer who recklessly left his loaded service weapon in a bathroom in the Capitol in 2019.
Until now, Michael Byrd was in the shadows and was not coming forward. For some crazy reason, he wanted to be interviewed by NBC, perhaps to garner sympathy. He claims he’s been getting death threats. We’re guessing being murdered like Ashli Babbitt is a much worse fate.
Lieutenant Michael Byrd confirms to NBC News that he shot and killed Ashli Babbitt.
Byrd defends his actions by saying, “I know that day I saved countless lives.”
Trending: BREAKING Newsmax Host Greg Kelly: WOW!!!! Military HELICOPTERS are flying VERY LOW over MANHATTAN. What’s going on ?!?!”
Byrd also credited his training.
Byrd left his gun unattended in the bathroom back in 2019.
Babbitt was unarmed. pic.twitter.com/LyeIA0AnWY
— Breanna Morello 🇺🇸 (@BreannaMorello) August 26, 2021
Ashli’s husband spoke with Greg Kelly on Newsmax:
Michael Byrd has been revealed to the nation as the Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt on January 6th.
Ashli’s husband Aaron Babbitt joins Greg Kelly to react to Byrd’s comments from the exclusive NBC News interview. pic.twitter.com/FKqNwajPuG
— Newsmax (@newsmax) August 27, 2021