https://hannity.com/media-room/pentagon-at-least-12-us-service-members-killed-in-terror-attack-at-kabul-airport/

The Pentagon confirmed Thursday afternoon that at least 12 US Service Members were killed by terrorists at Kabul’s International Airport as America rapidly withdraws from Afghanistan.

“Number of US service members killed in Afghanistan rises to 12; most are Marines,” reports Fox News. “Twelve U.S. service members were killed in action in the suicide attack, officials tell Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson. Eleven were Marines and one was a Navy medic, they said.”

American bloodshed: 12 US service members killed in Kabul airport explosionhttps://t.co/6XbQAIeJVj — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) August 26, 2021

The State Department confirmed there will be no press briefing from the agency today despite chaos unfolding across Kabul following a pair of terror attacks that left at least four US Marines dead and countless civilians wounded.

“Press Briefing Schedule: There will not be a Department press briefing today,” stated the Department and confirmed on social media by CBS News Senior White House Correspondent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

