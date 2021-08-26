https://thehill.com/policy/defense/569514-explosion-reported-at-kabul-airport

An explosion was reported Thursday at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, the Department of Defense confirmed.

“We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby tweeted.

“We will provide additional details when we can.”

We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

One source confirmed to The Hill the explosion was the result of a suicide bombing, something reported by other news outlets as well.

Thousands of people had gathered outside the airport in recent days as American civilians and Afghans sought to get aboard evacuation flights being conducted by the U.S. military ahead of its withdrawal from the country on Aug. 31.

President BidenJoe BidenBriahna Joy Gray: Progressives can be successful candidates on ‘small-dollar donations’ Trump accuses Jan. 6 panel of trying to distract Overnight Defense & National Security — Breakneck evacuations continue as Biden mulls deadline MORE, who was meeting with his national security team on the situation in Afghanistan on Thursday morning, was briefed on the explosion.

Biden and lawmakers had warned in recent days that the masses of people centralized around the airport made it a potentially attractive target for terrorists.

On Wednesday, U.S. Embassy in Kabul warned citizens there to avoid traveling to Hamid Karzai International Airport and said that “U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately.”

That followed a similar warning from British officials to their own citizens to avoid the airport due to “an ongoing and high threat of terrorist attack.”

“There are real and significant challenges that we also have to take into consideration,” Biden said Tuesday in explaining his plan to withdraw by Aug. 31 despite calls to extend the mission. “The longer we stay, starting with the acute and growing risk of an attack by a terrorist group known as ISIS-K, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan — which is the sworn enemy of the Taliban as well — every day we’re on the ground is another day we know that ISIS-K is seeking to target the airport and attack both U.S. and Allied forces and innocent civilians.”

House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffBritain tells citizens to avoid Kabul airport, citing ‘high threat’ of terrorist attack House panel probing Jan. 6 attack seeks Trump records Biden to stick with Aug. 31 deadline for Afghanistan withdrawal MORE (D-Calif.) said after a briefing with the intelligence community Monday that threats against the airport were “very real and very substantial.”

“This has been a concern of mine for some days now — that this would make a very attractive target for ISIS-K or for elements of al Qaeda,” Schiff said.

The extent of casualties on Thursday was not immediately clear. But the violence will add to concerns among lawmakers that the situation in Afghanistan is becoming increasingly unstable as U.S. forces are set to exit the country in a matter of days, even as many Afghan allies and American citizens have yet to make it out.

Already the airport had been a scene of chaotic images as throngs of people scrambled to make it into the airport, and some faced intimidation or abuse from Taliban fighters at checkpoints.

The U.S. has evacuated more than 100,000 people from Afghanistan since the end of July, with most of those being relocated after the Taliban took control of Kabul roughly two weeks ago. Biden has expressed confidence that forces will be able to stick to their Aug. 31 withdrawal plan, but the president was briefed Wednesday on contingency plans should the U.S. need to extend its presence to complete its evacuation mission.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken Antony BlinkenEmbassy warns Americans to avoid Kabul airport gates Overnight Defense & National Security — Breakneck evacuations continue as Biden mulls deadline Britain tells citizens to avoid Kabul airport, citing ‘high threat’ of terrorist attack MORE on Wednesday said about 1,500 Americans remain in Afghanistan and are waiting to be evacuated.

Updated at 10:05 a.m.

