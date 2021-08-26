https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/26/president-biden-takes-questions-from-reporters-calls-on-the-first-person-i-was-instructed-to-call-on/

President Biden, as usual, was late for his 5 p.m. speech in which he called those American service members killed in Afghanistan today heroes and vowed to hunt down those who carried out the attack and make them pay. He also sounded like he’d just awakened from his nap.

POTUS: “To those who carried out attack and to anyone who wishes Americans harm: we will not forgive, we will not forget, we will hunt you down and make you pay” — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) August 26, 2021

Whoever wrote that tough-guy line for #Biden did not calculate how pathetically sad it would be to have it delivered by this doddering shell of a President. #Afghanistan #Marines — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) August 26, 2021

He’s going to hunt down and make pay whoever did this but hey that deadline is still in effect. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 26, 2021

Okay, so we’re pulling out of Afghanistan AND we’re going to strike back at the people who did this? How the fuck does that work? — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 26, 2021

I can’t watch this. — Lisa De Pasquale (@LisaDeP) August 26, 2021

Old. Tired. Defeated. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 26, 2021

Did Biden just wake up? — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 26, 2021

That wasn’t a moment of silence, it was a nap. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 26, 2021

I’ve held off ever saying this but Biden sounds weak, tired, and sick. Holy hell. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 26, 2021

This is disgraceful. Biden is barely awake. He seems either detached or totally disinterested. — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) August 26, 2021

20-min late. I spent 9-yrs of my 21 yrs on active duty on General and Flag Officer staffs, including personal staff. No competent Chief of Staff would let this consistent lateness happen for such important events. No competent principal would condone such poor staff support. — cdrsalamander (@cdrsalamander) August 26, 2021

If Biden was serious about “we won’t forgive and we won’t forget” he’d stop withdrawing troops before we get Americans and allies out. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 26, 2021

They have won. We are retreating. — cdrsalamander (@cdrsalamander) August 26, 2021

Biden: What more do they need to get the job done?

America: A new president. — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) August 26, 2021

For a change, this new tough-guy president we’re seeing took questions from reporters, checking his notes to see who was “the first person I was instructed to call on.”

Joe Biden says that he “was instructed to call on” specific reporters for questions. Who is calling the shots here? pic.twitter.com/K24AH81g1L — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 26, 2021

“They gave me a list here. The first person I was instructed to call on…” Amazing. And everyone goes along with this. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 26, 2021

To start the press conference: “They gave me a list here. The first person I was instructed to call on is…” Who’s they? Why even share you’re being instructed by your handlers? It looks weak. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 26, 2021

“The first person I was instructed to call on….” What is going on? — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) August 26, 2021

He said instructed. Jesus Christ. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) August 26, 2021

“The first person I was instructed to call on…”@JoeBiden is taking orders — from someone — on whom to select in the press pool. Who’s calling the shots for bigger decisions? — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) August 26, 2021

BREAKING: Biden is reading off a list of preselected friendly reporters that he says that he was “instructed” to read from — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 26, 2021

Who instructs the POTUS on who to call on, and why? — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) August 26, 2021

The first person the president of the United States was instructed to call on. — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) August 26, 2021

“The first person I was instructed to call on…” This is the leader of the free world? — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 26, 2021

The President of the United States has a list given him with people he is authorized to call on for questions. https://t.co/77s4lkSoKw — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) August 26, 2021

Biden taking questions from a preapproved list of reporters he “was instructed to call on.” Who’s in charge, if not the President? — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) August 26, 2021

Is Biden afraid he’s going to get in trouble again if he calls on the wrong reporter?

The first person I was instructed to call upon? Who the hell is instructing this guy? — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 26, 2021

Who is actually running the executive branch of the United States? Who is instructing him? — RBe (@RBPundit) August 26, 2021

He is not in charge. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 26, 2021

The first question to Joe Biden should be “Who is instructing you to call on which reporters.” https://t.co/5uiAe5p6NM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 26, 2021

Who is actually in charge of the U.S. government right now? Because it sure as heck isn’t the sleepy dementia patient who has to be told which press corps court jesters he’s allowed to call on. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 26, 2021

That @AP question was ridiculous. 1st he praised Biden for speaking “forcefully”–an experience nobody else in the country had. Then he asked “why even stay one more day?” which goes to Biden’s desire to do the Taliban’s bidding and leave now. Because we have Americans there, AP — Mike Gonzalez (@Gundisalvus) August 26, 2021

And that’s why Biden was “instructed” to call upon him. This is dystopia theatre… https://t.co/CkLEvC0jcz — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) August 26, 2021

What did he even say??! What is even happening. — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 26, 2021

This is elder abuse. — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) August 26, 2021

I’ve never had less confidence in a leader than I do now with Joe Biden. And given the many crises that his admin and left-wing media outlets pretend aren’t happening… that’s saying a lot. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) August 26, 2021

Joe Biden is not capable. He is not competent. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 26, 2021

.@JoeBiden is the face of defeat. — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) August 26, 2021

This is a bad speech. The President does not sound fully engaged. I don’t see how even his most ardent supporters could say otherwise. — Mike Glenn (@mrglenn) August 26, 2021

We do not have a President of the United States of America — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 26, 2021

And this is why he doesn’t take questions.

That’s all, folks:

“I have another meeting,” President Biden says of why he’s not taking more questions. “For real.” — Matt Viser (@mviser) August 26, 2021

