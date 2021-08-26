https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/26/president-biden-takes-questions-from-reporters-calls-on-the-first-person-i-was-instructed-to-call-on/

President Biden, as usual, was late for his 5 p.m. speech in which he called those American service members killed in Afghanistan today heroes and vowed to hunt down those who carried out the attack and make them pay. He also sounded like he’d just awakened from his nap.

For a change, this new tough-guy president we’re seeing took questions from reporters, checking his notes to see who was “the first person I was instructed to call on.”

Is Biden afraid he’s going to get in trouble again if he calls on the wrong reporter?

And this is why he doesn’t take questions.

