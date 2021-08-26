https://www.theblaze.com/news/president-biden-vows-u-s-retaliation-in-response-to-attacks-that-killed-american-troops-afghan-civilians

During his speech Thursday afternoon, President Biden pledged that the U.S. will retaliate in the wake of the terror attacks in Afghanistan that killed and wounded U.S. service members as well as Afghan civilians near the Kabul airport.

“To those who carried out this attack … know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” Biden declared, blaming the attacks on ISIS-K.

The president said the U.S. will persist with evacuation efforts from Afghanistan and said that he has called for the development of operational plans to attack ISIS-K’s assets leadership, and facilities.

Some people criticized the president’s speech on Twitter.

“Biden’s speech was weak and demonstrated that he is not a Commander-in-Chief in control of the situation in #Afghanistan,” GOP Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado tweeted.

“Biden’s speech showed he does not have the ability to meet this moment, to effectively lead this nation, or to keep Americans safe,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted.

“At a time like this, we need a president who conveys strength, reassurance, comfort and steadiness,” tweeted Ari Fleischer, who formerly served as White House press secretary for President George W. Bush. “Biden’s speech did not convey any of those four.”

“I have been as charitable to Biden as just about anyone during the collapse of Afghanistan. I have refrained from blaming him for problems that were many years in the making,” conservative commentator Michael Knowles tweeted. “This may be the single worst presidential speech/press conference I’ve ever seen.”

“If you are an enemy of America watching that Joe Biden press conference, you are drooling over American weakness like Homer Simpson over a hamburger,” conservative commentator Ben Shapiro tweeted.

