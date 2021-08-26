https://bigleaguepolitics.com/donald-trump-issues-statement-sending-deepest-condolences-to-victims-of-kabul-suicide-bombing-and-their-families/

Former president Donald Trump has released a statement on the suicide bombing at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The entire statement reads as follows:

Melania and I send our deepest condolences to the families of our brilliant and brave Service Members whose duty to the U.S.A. meant so much to them. Our thoughts are also with the families of the innocent civilians who died today in the savage Kabul attack. This tragedy should never have been allowed to happen, which makes our grief even deeper and more difficult to understand. May God Bless the U.S.A.

Initial reports stated that four US Marines died in the attack, though the Pentagon has now announced that 12 American service members were killed and 15 were wounded. Up to 200 people in total, including Afghan civilians, were either killed or injured in the airport bombing.

ISIS-K has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

