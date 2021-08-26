https://noqreport.com/2021/08/26/report-chartered-planes-leave-kabul-with-hundreds-of-empty-seats/

Afghan women queue upon their arrival aboard a second evacuation airplane, carrying Afghan collaborators and their families, that landed at the Torrejon de Ardoz air base, 30 km away from Madrid, on August 20, 2021. – More than a hundred Afghans arrived today in Madrid, aboard the second evacuation flight organized by Spain since the capture of Kabul by the Taliban. The 110 Afghans left Kabul, passing through Dubai and then landed at the Torrejon de Ardoz military base, northeast of Madrid, where the reception hub for Afghans who worked for the European Union and their families is located. (Photo by Mariscal / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MARISCAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Charter flights leaving Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, have reportedly left hundreds of seats open onboard.

A Washington-based development firm, Sayara International, which has worked in Afghanistan, set up plans to try and take 1,000 Afghan refugees to Uganda last week, Wall Street Journal reported , since Uganda offered their country as a sanctuary for Afghans.

The company’s co-founders, George Abi-Habib, said the company charted three flights but ran into multiple obstacles. According to Scott Shadian, the CEO of Sayara, the Marines at the airport had refused […]