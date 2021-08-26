http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/V2mE_qoe9uE/

Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) called for the “immediate resignation” of President Joe Biden’s National Security team and that they be held responsible for the “danger and chaos that they have needlessly created” during their “botched withdrawal,” saying Americans “expect and deserve better.”

“Under President Biden’s leadership, thousands of Americans have been stranded behind enemy lines while the administration is inviting terrorists to call the shots and dictate the terms of the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan,” the congressman stated.

She added the “entire disaster” was not only a “nightmare” for national security, but it was also a “global embarrassment” for the United States.

In doing so, the American people and Congress “must hold the individuals responsible for this botched withdrawal accountable for the danger and chaos that they have needlessly created in their haste to meet the Taliban’s August 31 deadline.”

The Biden Administration’s reckless withdrawal from Afghanistan is endangering American lives, weakening our national security & abandoning our Afghan allies. I’m calling for the immediate resignation of the president’s entire national security team. https://t.co/GqIjLx0D1u pic.twitter.com/RFxTcXwRiq — Jackie Walorski (@RepWalorski) August 25, 2021

During the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, Walorski said U.S. Officials “have abandoned vulnerable Afghan allies,” including the “U.S. taxpayer-funded weapons that now are in the hands of brutal terrorists.”

In light of this, Walorski called for the “immediate resignation” of all officials on Biden’s national security team: Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley.

“The American people – and especially the courageous veterans of the War on Terror – expect and deserve better,” she added.

As reported, the administration gave in to the Taliban terrorists and insisted on keeping the August 31 deadline to withdraw all the troops, American civilians, and U.S. Afghan allies. Reportedly there are thousands of Americans left inside the country.

Reportedly, 4,400 U.S. citizens and their families have been evacuated out of Afghanistan. The Pentagon said Wednesday nearly 10,000 people are waiting at Kabul Airport for a flight.

