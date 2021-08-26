https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/photojournalist-killed-mutilated-taliban-fighters-afghanistan/

The Post Millenial reports,

Danish Siddiqui, an award winning Reuters photojournalist working in Afghanistan to cover the Taliban takeover of the country, has reportedly been killed and mutilated by Taliban fighters.

It is believed that Siddiqui was injured by rocket shrapnel and subsequently left behind by the retreating Afghan army he was embedded in before falling into the hands of the Taliban.

Siddiqui was rushed to a local mosque for treatment. Major-General Haibatullah Alizai, the commander of Afghanistan’s Special Operations Corps, said that his soldiers withdrew from Spin Boldak.

The retreating troops left behind Siddiqui and the two commandos accompanying him, mistakenly thinking they had joined the retreating convoy. “They were left there,” Alizai said.

Based on photographs shared online, Afghan security officials and Indian government representatives told Reuters that it appears Siddiqui’s body was mutilated after his death.

Philip Boyce of Forensic Equity, a British ballistics expert consulted by Reuters, compared the photographs to pictures and x-rays of Siddiqui’s body after being recovered from the Taliban.

Boyce concluded it was “evident that he was shot multiple further times after he was killed,” the Daily Mail wrote.

A Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said that the post-mortem injuries occurred before Taliban fighters found his body.