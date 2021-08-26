https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/26/right-sure-brit-hume-troll-stomps-as-only-he-can-when-biden-zombie-tries-blaming-trump-for-whats-happening-in-afghanistan/

There are really no words to adequately describe the sh*tshow that is taking place on Biden’s watch in Afghanistan. Brit Hume was tweeting about the very things we’re seeing this morning two days ago … almost like he knows what he’s talking about.

If only Biden and his team could figure it out.

I hope I’m wrong, but it looks more and more as if Biden’s pledge to get all Afghans who worked side-by-side with Americans in their country is out the window. They are being blocked from leaving and there’s no evidence the US can or will do anything about that. — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 24, 2021

Key point here (that is sadly being proven over and over again), ‘They are being blocked from leaving and there’s no evidence the US can or will do anything about that.’

With the explosion this morning, his tweet is even more relevant.

And the yahoo trolling him even more annoying:

Who blocked the Kurds? Oh wait…they were specifically given away to be slaughtered. #Hypocrisy @POTUS is cleaning up the mess left for him. #TalibanTrump — JorgeJ (@jorgejj) August 25, 2021

Wow, the mental gymnastics in this tweet are impressive. Anything to blame Trump, right? The guy hasn’t been president for over seven months and they’re STILL trying to find a way to scream ‘orange man bad.’

That can’t be healthy.

Brit came back with the perfect response (as usual):

Right. Biden is cleaning up after Trump’s abandonment of the Kurds by abandoning the Afghans. https://t.co/bOKIHlM6TD — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 25, 2021

What Brit said.

Bam.

SO much bam in fact that it became a boom and then circled back to a bam.

Any criticism of this egregiously mishandled exit should immediately responded to with: “Donald Trump surrendered to the Taliban and set a trap for Joe Biden.” — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) August 25, 2021

Yup, that’s been their main talking point. Trump, who they claim is a total buffoon, somehow managed to set a huge booby trap for Biden.

Heh.

Leaving the Taliban in charge. The group who gave aid and comfort to those who killed almost 3000 Americans on 9/11. He just gave it over to them. — Cherie Byra (@CherieByra) August 26, 2021

Biden’s legacy.

***

Related:

‘Bulwark is old German for NARDLESS’: Jim Swift’s attempt at dragging Charles C.W. Cooke and Glenn Greenwald does NOT end well, like at all

How utterly WORTHLESS! Mark Murray pushes NBC poll on ‘who’s been vaccinated’ like it’s the actual SCIENCE and ROFL

Elitist DOUCHE-NOZZLE –> WaPo journo’s bright idea MOCKING unvaccinated Trump-supporters goes oh so VERY wrong

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

