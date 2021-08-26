https://www.theblaze.com/news/screaming-mom-crashes-portland-press-conference-ignoring-antifa-attack

A Portland, Oregon, mother is making headlines after she crashed a Don’t Shoot PDX press conference in the Rose City and castigated the media for ignoring the recent attack on a family prayer service.

What are the details?

Jamee Anatello said that she and her family — including five children — were attending the early August prayer service at Tom McCall Park in Portland when a vast group of black-clad Antifa members showed up and began throwing flash grenades into the crowd.

One of the grenades, Anatello said, nearly struck her 8-month-old daughter in the face, the Christian Post reported.

“I’ve always judged the events really well,” she told the outlet of the event, a church service led by controversial Canada-based Pastor Artur Pawlowski. “What’s safe to take my kids to, what’s not. It never once crossed my mind that this would be an event [Antifa] would show up.”

The local media, Anatello said, largely ignored the attacks and zeroed in on the purported presence of the Proud Boys.

“No Proud Boys were present that day,” Anatello, who is black, insisted. “No local media has taken my story. I spoke with two different stations, and they rejected it. I believe that the reason they have not taken my story is because the narrative around here is that the Proud Boys are white supremacists when they’re not. And people around here just refuse to name Antifa as dangerous.”

She also said that Antifa is supposed to care about the Black Lives Matter movement, but she doesn’t believe that is true.

“They’ve been seen on video harassing and being violent toward gay people, Asians, black people, transgenders, and the media has stayed silent toward that,” she insisted. “I want people to know that … that is who they are. They are racist and … dangerous.”

The outlet reported that when Anatello learned that some media were planning to attend a press conference with purported Antifa-aligned groups such as Don’t Shoot Portland and the Oregon Justice Resource Center, she decided to show up and make her voice heard.

According to the report, Anatello took over the event, proclaimed that Antifa are a huge problem in Portland and are causing massive violence across the city, and turned her sights on the news outlets, insisting that they are “part of the problem” by refusing to call out Antifa’s role in the church service attack.

“Antifa black bloc are the ones who threw bombs, mortars, and pepper spray at me and my children,” she revealed. “My baby girl … was nearly hit in the face with an explosive by white people dressed up in all black attacking me and my family!”

She continued, “My black children were almost hit with bombs and mortars! My nine-year-old son was drenched in pepper gas thrown by Antifa!”

“You, you, you, and you are the problem!” she screamed, pointing to the local media. “Every single local news station denied my story.”

