On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) predicted that the Biden administration will blame Americans who end up stranded in Afghanistan when the deadline for withdrawing U.S. forces comes on August 31 by saying those Americans “didn’t want to leave, they wanted to stay there.”

Cotton said, “I think they’re spinning these numbers, and come Tuesday night, when there are hundreds or thousands of Americans left, they’re going to say, well, they didn’t want to leave, they wanted to stay there. I guess that’s their decision, too bad for them and we’re out of here. Because I think Joe Biden knows that there are going to be Americans there and he, once again, is not taking responsibility for his disastrous miscalculation.”

