As Twitchy reported, a tone-deaf Speaker Nancy Pelosi is spouting off today about Women’s Equality Day while men, women, and children — including at least a dozen U.S. Marines — have been killed outside the airport in Kabul by a pair of suicide bombers. This might have been a scheduled tweet, which is further proof that scheduled tweets are often a bad idea.

Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston tweeted Thursday about Women’s Equality Day and the importance of not just diversity in the Army but inclusion as well.

Obviously, he got some blowback:

God forbid we’d let Women’s Equality Day fly under the radar and miss it.

