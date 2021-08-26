https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/26/sergeant-major-of-the-army-tweets-about-diversity-and-inclusion-on-this-womensequalityday/

As Twitchy reported, a tone-deaf Speaker Nancy Pelosi is spouting off today about Women’s Equality Day while men, women, and children — including at least a dozen U.S. Marines — have been killed outside the airport in Kabul by a pair of suicide bombers. This might have been a scheduled tweet, which is further proof that scheduled tweets are often a bad idea.

Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston tweeted Thursday about Women’s Equality Day and the importance of not just diversity in the Army but inclusion as well.

Diversity is a number – do you have people that don’t look or think like you in the room? Inclusion is listening and valuing those people. #WomensEqualityDay reminds us we’re smarter and more lethal when we come together as an inclusive, cohesive team. Our values demand it. pic.twitter.com/b72l2EcIn0 — SMA Michael Grinston (@16thSMA) August 26, 2021

Obviously, he got some blowback:

This is where your mind is today bro? — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 26, 2021

You can’t satirize these people, it’s not possible. This is today’s message from the highest ranking enlisted man. pic.twitter.com/pAAXmcouTz — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 26, 2021

Congrats on the biggest retreat & surrender in American history. — Elder for Gov (@flippersrevenge) August 26, 2021

The most INCLUSIVE defeat also — lucas✈️ (@donlucasmoretti) August 26, 2021

And you did this instead of your job because….. — Eddy (@EddyMcdaniels) August 26, 2021

This is what you’re doing today? — Pat Evans (@patrickevans009) August 26, 2021

Maybe it’s time for America’s leaders to get their priorities straight. — Elsa (@CEEInCEE) August 26, 2021

How diverse were the victims of the explosion at the airport in Kabul? — It’sLateEarly (@CoachGlenn40) August 26, 2021

We’re all equally blown up the same. — Ripperonis || Authoritarians are always your enemy (@RipperoniPo) August 26, 2021

Pack it up boys we had a good run — TUCC (@TucciTuwop) August 26, 2021

Resign — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 26, 2021

Can we please get some serious people in leadership of our country! We are losing lives. Families are facing devastating grief as their loved ones risk their lives and die for our country. It’s time to get serious and lead with courage and strength! — Kris (@Krisr1995) August 26, 2021

Embarrassing. — Anita B (@danlilr) August 26, 2021

This didn’t age well — KRETEs Korner (@KretesK) August 26, 2021

Finally somebody with their priorities right! — okc press (@beach_gazette) August 26, 2021

Diversity is not a number. It is the random distribution of differences found among a group selected because of their suitability to the mission. — Lifer Prepper (@SurvivalPlanner) August 26, 2021

Yes that’s clearly why the Taliban won pic.twitter.com/w9j2p9wPzz — Big Eva’s Court Jester, Unvxd Gulag Morale Officer (@WokeBigEva) August 26, 2021

Yikes, probably should have not put this out there today — Paul Coleman (@pcoleman76) August 26, 2021

The barbarians are going to defeat you — David M (@DavidMo34997598) August 26, 2021

This is an absolute disgrace. — RJ (@Romtin_) August 26, 2021

I want my tax money back — Apollyon556 (@apollyon556) August 26, 2021

Knowing that our military leaders are focused on woke talking points while we are on the midst of a crisis is indicative of the depth of the trouble our nation is in. — speedknob (@speedknob) August 26, 2021

How about we try something new and out of the box like winning wars and or not getting our soldiers killed? — C’mon Man! Dr. Chica’sBailBonds (@IrinaMoises) August 26, 2021

Not today, man. Not ever. Retire in shame. — D.V. Delorean (@VadersDeLorean) August 26, 2021

God forbid we’d let Women’s Equality Day fly under the radar and miss it.

Related:

New animated Army recruiting ad is even more woke than the CIA’s, features lesbian wedding for some reason https://t.co/c6RhhJybtR — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 13, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

