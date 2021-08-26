https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/26/serious-question-is-it-fair-to-call-the-suicide-bombing-a-terror-attack-if-the-target-was-troops-occupying-your-country/

Wow, there are so many hot takes today after 13 U.S. service members and around 100 Afghans were killed in a terror attack in Afghanistan. But hold on a minute? Is it fair to call what happened Thursday a terror attack? The Root’s Michael Harriot is being 100 percent serious about asking that question. Because what if the attack is on foreign troops occupying your country?

A lot of Harriot’s followers say no, it’s not fair — it’s all a matter of perspective.

Unreal.

