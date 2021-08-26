https://www.the-sun.com/news/3542362/rfks-assassin-sirhan-sirhan-free-prosecutors-wont-oppose-parole/

ROBERT F Kennedy’s assassin Sirhan Sirhan could walk free from prison after 53 years as Los Angeles prosecutors will not oppose his parole first time, it was reported on Wednesday.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s office is reportedly remaining completely neutral in the massive murder case and will be absent when Sirhan appears before a parole board on Friday.

DEATH TO LIFE WITH PAROLE

The 77-year-old Sirhan was just 24 when he was taken into custody following Kennedy’s shooting inside a Los Angeles hotel back on June 5, 1968.

He was later convicted of first-degree murder of the U.S. senator from New York who was embarking on a presidential run.

The untimely death came only two months after the assassination of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Sirhan was sentenced to death for the slaying – which he has claimed to have no recollection of and suggested he may have been hypnotized into doing it as part of a murderous conspiracy against Senator Kennedy.

But a 1972 decision by the California Supreme court abolished the death penalty, sparing Sirhan from facing a certain death sentence to life with the possibility of parole, the Post confirmed.

PROSECUTORS FOUGHT PAROLE

For 15 years, prosecutors had opposed Sirhan’s parole.

But since becoming the city’s top prosecutor in December, Gascón declared his office would follow a “default policy”.

So rather than attend parole hearings, prosecutors would instead submit letters backing certain inmates who logged their mandatory minimums and no longer pose a threat to society.

In Sirhan’s case, however, the Washington Post. confirmed that the district attorney’s office would remain unbiased and not only not attend the hearing, but also not submit a letter in support of his parole.

‘SUITABLE FOR RELEASE?’

“The role of a prosecutor and their access to information ends at sentencing,” Alex Bastian, special adviser to Gascón told the Post.

“The parole board’s sole purpose is to objectively determine whether someone is suitable for release.

“If someone is the same person that committed an atrocious crime, that person will correctly not be found suitable for release.

“However, if someone is no longer a threat to public safety after having served more than 50 years in prison, then the parole board may recommend release based on an objective determination.”

SHERIFF’S AT PAROLE HEARINGS

To fill the law enforcement void at the parole hearings, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva in February announced that detectives would be present in their abstinence.

“The purpose of this correspondence is to notify you, if prosecutors will no longer be allowed to attend parole hearings, the LASD will attend parole hearings in the absence of your prosecutors,” the sheriff wrote in a letter to Gascón.

“At the request of family members, the LASD will do everything possible to give victims a voice at the table to address their concerns.”

However, it’s unclear if LA County sheriffs will be present at Sirhan’s hearing.

REMORSE & PRISON RECORD

Sirhan’s new attorney Angela Berry isn’t making a case to deny any facts of the man’s involvement in the fatal shooting, which also wounded five other people standing behind Kennedy in the pantry of the Ambassador Hotel, the Post reported.

Instead, the publication reports that Berry’s prehearing brief will attempt to show how Sirhan was just 24-years-old when he killed Kennedy.

She will also impress upon the board the man’s exemplary record while serving his prison term, his remorse for causing the bloodshed and drive home how there’s an unlikelihood that he would commit another crime.

While not mentioning Kennedy by name, Berry wrote that “denying parole on an opinion that Mr. Sirhan’s actions ‘changed the course of history’ or ‘disenfranchised millions of Americans’ violates due process.”

She also pointed to California Supreme Court’s guidance on parole, noting how analysis “cannot be undertaken simply by examining the circumstances of the crime in isolation, without consideration of the passage of time or the attendant changes in the inmate’s psychological or mental attitude.”

‘CURRENT DANGEROUSNESS’

And finally, Berry suggests Sirhan is no danger to society any longer.

She wrote “current dangerousness is the relevant inquiry by the Board.

“Statutory and case law dictate that parole shall be granted unless the prisoner poses a current danger to public safety,” according to the Post.

Based on a life sentence with parole, Sirhan would have been eligible for release after serving seven years.

What’s more, Sirhan has reportedly kept his nose clean without being cited for discipline violations since 1972.

The man has also hinted at some feelings of remorse for slaying the senator.

In one hearing back in the 1980s, the Post noted he told the board, “I have feelings of shame and inward guilt … I honestly feel the pain that [the Kennedys] may have gone through.”

