Aug 26, 2021
The Biden state department pulled their briefing today after suicide bombing left at least 10 US service members dead and many more wounded in Kabul.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) pointed out that even Congress has been briefed, Greene reports.
Twitter demanded answers as to what is going on in Kabul, in Afghanistan, with American citizens, and for American servicemen.
The Department of Defense had said they would be giving a briefing in the morning, later moved it to 3 pm, then cancelled altogether.
The White House press briefing, scheduled for 12 pm, has been pushed back along with the president’s meeting with governors.
The White House website reflected this change, where a screen simply read that “There are no live streaming events. Check back soon.”
Americans are eager for information on the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, where suicide bombs were detonated near the Kabul airport on Thursday morning, killing at least 10 US servicemen and injuring many civilians.
In March, Biden had said that if the US left Afghanistan, it would be done “in a safe and orderly way.” That has not turned out to the case.
President Trump had planned to pull troops and Americans from the war-torn nation by May 1. Biden slated the deadline for withdrawal to September 11, then moved it up to August 31.
