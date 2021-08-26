https://thelibertydaily.com/state-department-goes-into-hiding-following-kabul-airport-bombings/

The Biden regime is consistent. When bad things happen, they hide. The State Department followed the playbook today, canceling all press communications it had scheduled after a series of suicide bombings rocked Kabul, Afghanistan.

JUST IN – U.S. State Department goes into hiding and cancels today’s briefing. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 26, 2021

Four Marines killed, 40+ people killed and over 100 injured and the State Department won’t even talk to the American people. https://t.co/1c5iBIfxQy — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) August 26, 2021

According to RedState:

We reported earlier that there were three U.S. Marines reported wounded among the casualties of the suicide bombing attack at the Kabul airport. Unfortunately, the latest reports indicate that it was even worse than that. According to Fox News Channel’s Jennifer Griffin, U.S. officials have confirmed that four Marines were also killed in the attack that involved two explosions outside the airport.

Americans have died overseas, including four United States Marines. This is not the time to go silent about what the State Department and the White House are doing about it. The Biden regime is a miserable parody of failed leadership.

