BIDEN LAST WEEK: ‘Any Attack on Our Forces at the Airport Will Be Met with a Swift and Forceful Response’

Afghanistan descended into more chaos Thursday after a “complex terror attack” inflicted unknown casualties outside Kabul’s International Airport, prompting many to look to the White House for an official response as Americans remain trapped in the country.

“We’re in constant contact with the Taliban working to ensure civilians have safe passage to the airport… Any attack on our forces or disruption of our operations at the airport will be met with swift and forceful response,” said Biden last week flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Congressman Dan Crenshaw issued a statement following the terror attacks near Kabul’s main airport Thursday, demanding President Biden “fix the mess he created” and to “stop running from it.”

“Mr. President, fix the mess you created. Stop running from it. We are still at war. You didn’t ‘end the war,’ you just gave the enemy new advantage. Go on offense, establish superiority, and don’t leave until all our citizens and allies are safe,” posted Crenshaw on Twitter.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby confirmed a second explosion in downtown Kabul Thursday after an earlier explosion rocked the capital’s international airport.

“We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update,” posted the Pentagon Press Secretary on Twitter.

Fox News is now reporting at least three American soldiers were injured in the first blast.

“A suicide bombing outside the Abbey Gate at Kabul’s airport in Afghanistan Thursday injured at least three U.S. troops, U.S. officials confirmed. A U.S. official indicated that the attack set off a firefight at Abbey Gate, where last night, there were 5,000 Afghans and potentially some Americans seeking access to the airport,” reports Fox News.

“We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can,” posted Kirby on Twitter.

