U.S.—A new study has found a connection between checking the news headlines and aching for that day when Jesus will return to make all things new. The study found that Christians who read the news suddenly find within themselves a deep desire for another world, one where there is no sorrow or tears or pain and the former things have passed away. “Whenever believers look at the news, it seems like there’s some kind of awakening that happens within them,” said Peter Vandelay, the head researcher who ran the study. “When they see the death, fear, horror, and terror that have an iron grip on this fallen world, they’re suddenly reminded to pray that Jesus would come quickly in order to establish his Kingdom on earth.” The study also found that even non-believers have this desire to one day see all things made new, though they need their Christian friends and neighbors to actually talk to them to explain why they have a desire for another world for which they are made. At publishing time, believers all across the world had joined in praying that Jesus would come soon to judge the wicked and make everything sad come untrue.

