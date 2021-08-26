https://www.oann.com/taiwan-proposes-4-hike-in-defence-spending-for-2022/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=taiwan-proposes-4-hike-in-defence-spending-for-2022

August 26, 2021

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s defence spending in 2022 is set to grow 4% over this year, according to Reuters calculations from government figures released on Thursday.

President Tsai Ing-wen’s cabinet proposed military spending of T$471.7 billion ($16.89 billion) for the year starting January, up from this year’s budget of T$453.4 billion, the budget office said in a statement.

($1=27.9310 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

