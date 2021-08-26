https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/taliban-elite-commando-force-badri-313-battalion/

Taliban elite commando force — Badri 313 battalion

Taliban shows off ‘special forces’ in propaganda blitz

The Taliban has been showing off its own “special forces” on social media, soldiers in new uniforms equipped with stolen American equipment who contrast sharply with the image of the usual Afghan terrorist.

Pictures and videos of terrorists in the so-called “Badri 313” unit have been posted online for propaganda purposes to underline how the Taliban have better equipped and trained men at their disposal.

Rather than a battered Russian-designed Kalashnikov rifle slung over their shoulder, the men of Badri 313 hold new US-made rifles such as the M4, sometimes with night-vision goggles and advanced gunsights.

