https://mediarightnews.com/biden-bizarrely-buries-his-head-in-his-hands-during-back-and-forth-with-peter-doocy/

President Joe Biden finally appeared before the press today and after issuing a statement, took questions from reporters.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Biden a question that caused him to eventually bizarrely bury his head in his hands during a back and forth.

As radio host Mark Davis summed it up, “#Biden withers under a question from #PeterDoocy. #Afghanistan terrorists must be quivering with fear.”

NewsBusters’ Curtis Houck explained the exchange:

Doocy asked, “There had not been a U.S. service member killed…in Afghanistan since Feb. 2020…You pulled troops out. You sent troops back in & now 12 Marines are dead. You said the buck stops w/you. Do you bear any responsibility for the way that things have unfolded…”

“After Biden blamed Donald Trump for the collapse of Afghanistan and demanded Peter Doocy agree, Doocy informed him that “Donald Trump is not the President anymore,” and Biden lost it, burying his face in his hands and leather notebook. Once he got up, Biden kept blaming Trump.”

Conservatives applauded the exchange:

Juanita Broaddrick: “Thanks Peter Doocy…. only real questions.”

Buzz Patterson: Peter Doocy just melted Biden’s brain.

Steve Ferguson: Peter Doocy just nailed him.

Chris Miller, acting defense secretary in the final months of the Trump administration, has made it clear he doesn’t believe that Biden can blame Trump for the disaster.

“If he thought the deal was bad, he could have renegotiated. He had plenty of opportunity to do that if he so desired,” Miller recently said.